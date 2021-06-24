Cancel
Science

Yellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday

By Danielle Solzman
Cover picture for the articleYellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday explores the inner workings of the Yellowstone caldera and the disaster that could happen. The Yellowstone National Park might look beautiful on the outside. Underneath the surface, however, lurks a threat to every living creature on this earth. Throughout the 80ish-minute documentary special, a number of experts will tell us what we may be in for by looking at the past. One volcanic expert takes us some 120 feet below the surface and into the inside of an empty Iceland Magma Chamber. More power to him because I wouldn’t go inside that thing! Anyway, could this insight from the past help affect how humanity responds to what may happen in the future? We know from studying the Laki eruption in the late 1700s had an impact as far away as Japan!

