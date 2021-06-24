Dorothy S. Barnes

Dorothy Simpson “Dot” Barnes, 87, of 102 Long Ridge Road, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Vidant Bertie Hospital, Windsor. Mrs. Barnes was born in Washington County on July 27, 1933, and was the oldest of seven children born to the late Delmer Mercer and Myrtle Spruill Simpson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Carlette S. Carter, Lucresia “Lucy” S. Estep, and Ann S. Kirkman; brothers, Gilbert M. “Mac” Simpson, Teddy L. Simpson, and Robert H. “Bobby” Simpson; her son-in-law, Franklin Jackson, Jr.; and in February of last year by her husband of nearly 67 years, Raymond H. “Nick” Barnes. Formerly employed as a secretary in the power department at Weyerhaeuser Corp., she also worked with her husband on the family farm. She was a faithful member of Hope Free Will Baptist Church where she actively participated in the Titus 2:4 women’s group, was instrumental in initiating and organizing the church library, and found pleasure in the upkeep of the church prophet’s chamber ministry. Surviving are two daughters, Audrey Barnes Edwards (husband, Bryan) of Washington, and Kim Barnes Jackson of Edenton; five grandchildren, Chad Edwards (wife, Maryanne) of Greenville, Aaron Edwards (wife, Belinda) of Bath, C.J. Jackson (wife, Beth) of Edenton, Ashley Hanger (husband, Mark) of Staunton, VA, and Kelsey Jackson (fiancé, Blaise Fernandez) of Edenton; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Brianna, Jake, and Wyatt Edwards, and Delaney Jackson. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 156 Roxie Reese Road, Plymouth, and will be conducted by her pastor, the Rev. Leonard Bowers. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the church, and all other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Hope FWB Church. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.