Plano, TX

Harper

Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

Carol Jean (Hackemack) Harper, 81, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, died June 17, 2021 in Plano, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the Zion Lutheran Church, Zionsville, near Brenham, with Pastor Karen Buck officiating. A memorial lunch reception will follow after the service at La Bahia Turn Verein hosted by the family. Interment is planned for a future date in La Bahia Cemetery near her beloved parents, grandparents, and other relatives.

www.brenhambanner.com
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Harper, TX
Plano, TX
