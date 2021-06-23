Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Quendel Hayes Shoemake

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 13 days ago

Graveside service for Mr. Quendel Hayes Shoemake will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Catherine Cemetery. No Visitation. John E. Stephens Chapel Funeral Services is in charge. Mr. Shoemake, 47, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS....

neshobademocrat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Barry Eugene Hayes, 66

Barry Eugene Hayes, 66, of Lakeland, FL, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Barry was born in East Point, Atlanta, GA to Ed and Hazel (Bramblett) Hayes. He was raised in the East Point area and active in Little League in his younger years. When in high school, he was a proud Buccaneer at Briarwood high school. He excelled in most every sport, earning many letters, however soccer became his favorite. Barry could have gone with a soccer scholarship to college, but he followed his heart and calling, going on to attend Atlanta Christian College. While attending college, the only sport available was basketball, so he joined the team, with all his 5’3 stature. Barry loved politics and was chosen to attend Boys state his senior year of high school.
ObituariesHill Country Passport

Janet Hayes Keller

Janet Hayes Keller, age 84, passed away peacefully in her home June 23, 2021. She was born February 19, 1937 in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, to Mabel and William Hayes. Jan grew up in Canada where she learned to play the piano, ice skate on the frozen lakes and tap dance across stages.
Decatur, TXWCMessenger.com

Hayes Michael Castle

Kerri Cavins and Jayson Castle of Henrietta announce the birth of a son, Hayes Michael Castle, June 29, 2021, at Wise Health System in Decatur. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Brynlee Castle, 2. Grandparents are Michelle and Tracy Fulbright of...
Latham, NYWNYT

We Salute You: Rachel Hayes

NewsChannel 13 salutes U.S. Marine Corporal Rachel Hayes of Latham. She left for boot camp two days after graduating from Shaker High in 2017. She has served as an amphibious assault vehicle mechanic at Camp Lejeune. Thank you for your service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy