The Episode: How to Use Social Media When You Hate Using Social Media. Here at the Online Trainer Show, we understand that using social media is something many people just cannot stand. While it is true that the constant work involved in putting ourselves out there online can feel like a stretch, there are definitely a few strategies to follow that make this process a little easier. For starters, it is important not to compare yourself to people who are further along in their audience-building journey. As long as you start with your existing network and platform, make sure your offer is consistent with your strategy, and get to know your audience as well as possible, your social media game will be as on point as it needs to be before you know it!