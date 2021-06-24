Wilkins, Smith to perform Saturday at Arcadia Live
Described as “one of the best things to come out of 2021,” Walt Wilkins and Darden Smith will pair up to share songs and stories at Arcadia Live on Saturday, June 26. Songwriter, singer, traveler, troubadour Walt Wilkins makes his second Arcadia Live appearance (he hosted his Red River Song Swap back in November, 2020). His work has been likened to the greatest and most timeless of the Texas troubadours – Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, among others.www.hccommunityjournal.com