Public Health

LETTER: Schools should say yes to the test

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pandemic isn’t over, and in our rush to return to normal, I fear we’re ignoring the risk to children. As an epidemiologist, I urge all schools to adopt regular virus testing for teachers, staff, and students this fall. Vaccinations and testing creates a protective bubble against the disease to keep students safe and help contain outbreaks in your community.

www.pantagraph.com
