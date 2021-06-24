LETTER: Schools should say yes to the test

I am writing to fight for and defend the educational rights of the Grand Forks Public Schools children who desperately need a “Yes” vote on two counts on June 22. I am the school counselor at Winship Elementary School. This building is embarrassingly and appallingly out-dated and under-resourced. The children at Winship have access to a professional school counselor just two days a week. As a counselor, my professional ethical code requires me to provide a confidential and secure space for students to receive brief, solution-focused individual counseling services. I am unable to provide these services to kids at Winship because the only available space is in the unsecure main office that houses the secretary, school nurse, principal, school social worker, and is the primary entrance to the staff lounge. This space is also utilized as a conference room and a “reset area” when students are emotionally dysregulated. Simply stated: I cannot effectively do my job in a sardine can.