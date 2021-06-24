Cancel
NFL

Former general managers Phil Emery, Ruston Webster earn promotions with Atlanta Falcons

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons announced several front office changes on Wednesday, and two of the biggest names in their announcement should be familiar to longtime NFL fans.

Former general managers Phil Emery and Ruston Webster have been promoted to senior personnel executives after previously serving in scouting roles.

Emery was a GM with the Chicago Bears from 2012-14 after getting his start with the Bears in 1998. He served as Falcons director of scouting from 2004-08 in a previous stint in Atlanta, but had been a national scout for the team since 2016.

Webster was at one point the GM of the Tennessee Titans, and after a four-year stint there he joined the Falcons as a national scout in 2016. He is a 33-year veteran of NFL personnel departments, spending 18 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons schedule and 2021 season predictions

Other announcements made by the Falcons include former regional and area scouts Michael Ross and Tokunbo Abanikanda will serve as national scouts, Steve Sabo will be pro director, and Joel Collier, Dante Fargnoli, Shepley Heard, Rob Kisiel and Benjamin Martinez will all fill various scouting roles.

“We’ve had great conversations about opportunities and growth, and I’m looking forward to our team flourishing in new and deserved roles while adding to our already strong team,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told the team website.

–Field Level Media

