Les Benjamins, Scabal Unveil Olympic Team Uniforms

Maserati is just beginning to find its mojo again and has returned from the brink of obscurity with a new plan for the future and a spectacular new supercar called the MC20. Regardless of how underwhelming the brand has been over the last decade, it still knows how to do luxury, and with a greater spotlight on its new offerings thanks to that MC20, now is just the time to remind the world just how luxurious and special a Maserati can be. To that end, the Italian automaker has partnered with Hiroshi Fujiwara, "the Japanese godfather of street culture", to create two contrasting special editions of the Ghibli. Meet the Operanera and Operabianca.