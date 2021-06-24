Cancel
Les Benjamins, Scabal Unveil Olympic Team Uniforms

By Obi Anyanwu, Rosemary Feitelberg
Wwd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIstanbul-based fashion label Les Benjamins on Wednesday unveiled its uniforms for the Turkish Olympic team for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. And Scabal has partnered with the Belgian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as the official formal clothing partner of Team Belgium for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The company is among the many brands with ties to national teams, individual athletes or corporate sponsors that are anticipating the Summer Games after last year’s postponement. With COVID-19 cases increasing in parts of Japan and the vaccine rollout not keeping pace with some other countries, some critics are still calling for a cancellation to avoid further health risk.

