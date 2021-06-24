Virgil Abloh Talks Chess, Kung Fu and Gender Ahead of Louis Vuitton Show

Vogue wrote of this, “Ghesquière said the prospect of public space travel inspired the collection’s anachronistic prints, which set an escalator, a basketball court, and a roadside motel, among other things, amidst alien landscapes.” And there is DEFINITELY a moon boot aesthetic going on here at times, but I’m not sure where all the drawstring hems came from? There are also some neat patterns in here, but they all make me think, “I can’t wait for them to design something completely different with that.” I don’t have any commentary because so much of this is so wackadoodle that I can only imagine it on the people who are contractually obligated to wear it, but come for that, and stay for the shots at the end of the setting, which are starkly nifty.