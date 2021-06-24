Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking on and off rain and storm chances

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. It will be warm this afternoon with mid 80s expected. Our temperatures will take a break from the heat heading into the weekend with mainly highs in the 70s. Watch for showers and some thunder on Friday with a couple chances of showers both Saturday and Sunday. The upper air pattern looks to take a dip over the next multiple days leading to these frequent chances of precipitation. It doesn't look like a wash out, but having the umbrella or rain jacket handy in the days ahead will be a good idea.

www.postbulletin.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Rain chances remain in the forecast

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — We have a few more chances for rain in the forecast before the sunshine returns this week. Scattered thundershowers will develop as we head into the afternoon, with some lasting into the early overnight hours. A few more isolated thundershowers will be possible tomorrow, however most...
Environmentwxornotbg.com

Serving up Heat with a Side of Afternoon Storm Chances

Good Monday morning, everyone. After a pretty calm weekend, this week’s forecast appears to have the same general idea: hot days with storm chances in the afternoon. Summer is in full force, but are you surprised? It is almost July after all. Today. The bulk of moisture is currently located...
WDAM-TV

Cloudy overnight, chance for rain Tuesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with some patchy fog possible as well with lows around 70. On Tuesday, look for a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90. Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
Environmentwcbi.com

Staying humid then more rain & storms chances this workweek

SUMMARY: Summer weather is here to stay as we head into a new week. It will stay hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain & storm chances will go up mid to late week as a cold front will push through. Temperatures will cool down a bit. We could see scattered chances of showers and storms as we near the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tropical Storm Danny Forms

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will be another day with plenty of clouds and widespread showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will...
Miami, FLwcn247.com

Tropical Storm forms off South Carolina, set to track inland

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danny has formed off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters say the storm is expected to dump heavy rains on some parts of the Southeast while heading inland. The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed late Monday off South Carolina’s coast. It has top sustained winds of 40 mph and is racing to the west-northwest toward land. Forecasters say Danny could drop several inches of rain on parts of South Carolina and Georgia as it moves inland. But the hurricane center in Miami says Danny will undergo rapid weakening once it makes landfall.
EnvironmentClick2Houston.com

What to Know About the Tropics this Week

Today’s cover graphic shows the tropical system, TD4, just off the Georgia/South Carolina coast which is exactly where it is heading tonight. The depression will be crossing the Gulf Stream where water temperatures should be just warm enough (82-83F) to strengthen the system to a weak tropical storm which would be “Danny”. Here’s the crazy thing---while surface winds may reach 40mph, the rain forecast from the storm is hardly an inch:
Environmentlocal21news.com

Hot and humid conditions with a chance of storms this week

We are well on our way to temperatures topping out today in the mid-90s with “feels-like” temperatures hovering around 100. If you are lucky enough to be hanging poolside today definitely don’t forget to apply the sunscreen. And if wearing a speedo considering covering more of your skin as the UV Index is very high with burn times as quick as ten minutes!
Environmenthometownstations.com

Hot to begin the week along with storm chances

The work week is off to a hot and very humid start. Highs are expected to reach around 90° today along with heat indices reaching the middle 90s. Don't forget to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C! Skies will be partly cloudy, with isolated to perhaps widely scattered storms bubbling up this afternoon and evening. The coverage of storms looks a bit lower than Sunday thanks to some capping aloft. Localized torrential rains and gusty winds will accompany the storms, but severe weather is not expected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Unsettled Weather Pattern This Week

An unsettled weather pattern will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to North Texas this week. The highest storm will be during the afternoon hours. For the Fourth of July, there will be a chance of pop-up showers and storms across North Texas. North Texas will have a rather...
EnvironmentPosted by
Audacy

Chance of rain each day this week

Passing downpours are likely for Monday with rain chances all this week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We'll see more passing downpours Monday. The chance for rain will exist from the morning and through the afternoon with most areas drying out by this evening. At times the rain could be heavy, but showers should be moving, so the overall flooding threat looks low. However, watch for areas of street flooding should you see a downpour. Winds could be gusty at times. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.”
EnvironmentWIFR

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding, severe t-storms viable concerns in spots through Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline’s been suffering through another spell of bad luck when it comes to getting any meaningful relief from the drought that has gripped the region of late, all hope has not been lost. An atmosphere immensely rich with moisture is in place over the region, as dew points have surged to some of the highest levels we’ve seen all year. It’s most certainly an uncomfortable, if not downright unbearable environment, though its also one that lends itself to the potential for some very healthy rainfall.
EnvironmentVermilion Standard

Cold Lake under a heat dome, high temperatures expected throughout week

Cold Lake, as well as most of Alberta, British Columbia, parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories are under a “heat dome” that is expected to shatter high-temperature records over the next week. An extreme heat warning was issued for Cold Lake on Friday by Environment Canada. Heat warnings are...