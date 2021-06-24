Tracking on and off rain and storm chances

A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. It will be warm this afternoon with mid 80s expected. Our temperatures will take a break from the heat heading into the weekend with mainly highs in the 70s. Watch for showers and some thunder on Friday with a couple chances of showers both Saturday and Sunday. The upper air pattern looks to take a dip over the next multiple days leading to these frequent chances of precipitation. It doesn't look like a wash out, but having the umbrella or rain jacket handy in the days ahead will be a good idea.