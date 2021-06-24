Call the copse! The sudden flourishing of culture about trees

A question is posed in the group show Poet Slash Artist: what is poetry and what is art, and what happens when they come together? Its answers run the length and breadth of the city, in the form of outdoor artwork by such diverse poet-artists as Tracey Emin, Precious Okoyomon, Lubaina Himid, Sky Hopinka and Isaiah Hull. In addition, Cerys Matthews curates a day of spoken word and music at open-air stage Homeground (2 July), and there’s a film season at HOME. And for a fully immersive, poetic experience to light up the senses, Deborah Warner presents her starry Arcadia installation at the Factory, celebrating poetry and the natural world.