FHFH named Military Community of the Year

Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease military privatized housing community, was named the Military Community of the Year, June 16, by the National Apartment Association. “On behalf of the entire Fort Hood family team, we would like to say thank you to the National Apartment Association for this recognition. I think we can all agree COVID-19 has been incredibly difficult for our community, to include our Fort Hood Family Housing team,” Chris Albus, project manager for FHFH, said about the honor. “This award symbolizes the continued strength our team has demonstrated this past year to continue to provide outstanding communities where military families live work and thrive.”