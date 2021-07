During my first year of professional cooking, I was tasked with making a summer dessert for a small buffet and was fortunately given a relatively foolproof recipe from celebrity pastry chef Emily Luchetti to follow. It was for a summer pudding, a classic British dessert of cooked fruit layered with bread soaked in the fruit juices, chilled, and served topped with whipped cream. It really is the essence of simplicity and can be stunning if the fruit is excellent. My inaugural pudding was a complete success. I was brilliant (even though following someone else’s recipe.) That sweet memory has persevered through the years and my variations on the theme have been many.