Several Positions Available - Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services Has The Following Job Openings:. Resident Assistant: One full time benefitted Resident Assistant position @ $15.00/hour plus $1.00/hour differential to include every other weekend and every other holiday – evening shift (2:30 pm-11:00 pm) with benefits including a free single health insurance policy, free life insurance policy, vacation, sick time and holiday pay with options to purchase vision and dental.www.yankton.net