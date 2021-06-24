Cancel
China

Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies

By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who took China's sweeping territorial claims to an international court, has died. He was 61. Aquino’s family told a news conference that he...

Benigno Aquino Iii
Asia
Diabetes
Country
Philippines
Country
China
