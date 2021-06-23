World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – Everything You Need to Know about Chains of Domination
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, will finally launch next week, bringing the nearly eight month content drought to an end. The Chains of Domination update will introduce a new raid, zone, and mega-dungeon to the game, alongside a variety of changes, tweaks, and balance adjustments that touch nearly every aspect of Shadowlands. To help you prepare for next week, here’s everything you need to know about Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination.attackofthefanboy.com