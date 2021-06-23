World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – Everything You Need to Know about Chains of Domination

The next update to the Shadowlands expansion of World of Warcraft called Chains Of Domination is set to drop into the game on June 29th. In the next chapter of this current story, Azeroth's champions must unite the four covenants of the Shadowlands and face the Jailer's forces. A task that is not for the meager or the faint of heart as you'll dive deep into a lot of unseen territory to battle foes you haven't faced before. Its up to you and whoever you may be fighting with to breach the Sanctum and take on all the servants of Sylvanas and the Banished One, as you'll be put to the test in this new epic raid. We got the full details below on what will be coming next Tuesday, along with a short launch trailer giving you a sneak peek.