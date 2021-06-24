Cancel
Cytoprotective potential of aged garlic extract and its active constituent, S-allyl-l-cysteine, in presence of carvedilol during isoproterenol-induced myocardial disturbance.

greenmedinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cytoprotective Potential of Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) and Its Active Constituent, S-allyl-l-cysteine, in Presence of Carvedilol during Isoproterenol-Induced Myocardial Disturbance and Metabolic Derangements in Rats. Abstract Author(s):. Syed Mohammed Basheeruddin Asdaq, Obulesu Challa, Abdulhakeem S Alamri, Walaa F Alsanie, Majid Alhomrani, Abdulrahman Hadi Almutiri, Majed Sadun Alshammari. Article Affiliation:. Syed...

www.greenmedinfo.com
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Osteoarthritis Associated With Elevated Risk of Parkinson Disease

Findings from a retrospective cohort study revealed that individuals with osteoarthritis are more susceptible to the development of Parkinson disease. Individuals with osteoarthritis (OA) are at higher long-term risk of developing Parkinson disease (PD), according to findings published in Arthritis Care & Research. Researchers hypothesized that individuals with OA might...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Azoxymethane-Induced Colorectal Cancer Mice Treated with a Polyphenol-Rich Apple Extract Show Less Neoplastic Lesions and Signs of Cachexia.

Florencio Marzo, Fermin I Milagro, Jaione Barrenetxe, María Teresa Díaz, J Alfredo Martínez. Obesity is considered a risk factor for the development of colorectal cancer. In rodents, high-fat (HF) diets are able to increase the formation of azoxymethane (AOM)-induced polyps. Polyphenol-rich apple extracts have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities and may induce an amelioration of the manifestations of colorectal cancer. Twenty-seven male Crl:CD-1 mice received AOM during four weeks and were subsequently divided into three groups fed a HF diet (= 9 each group): a non-supplemented group, a second group supplemented with apple extract at 1%, and a third group supplemented with the same apple extract at 1.5%. Energy metabolism and the respiratory quotient were not affected by the supplementation with the apple extract. Although body weight was not affected by the treatment, the mice supplemented with the apple extract showed less signs of cachexia than the non-treated mice. In the intestine, the mice supplemented with the apple extract showed lower sucrase, dipeptidyl-peptidase IV, and aminopeptidase N activities, and less intestinal lesions (aberrant crypt foci and polyps). Administration of a polyphenol-rich apple extract reduces the number of neoplastic lesions in mice with AOM-induced colorectal cancer and contributes to preserve adipose tissue mass.
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of black ginseng and aged garlic extracts for the amelioration of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Guihun Jiang, Karna Ramachandraiah, Mian Anjum Murtaza, Lili Wang, Shanji Li, Kashif Ameer. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic liver disease that can lead to carcinoma, cirrhosis, and death. Since no approved medications are available, dietary interventions that include bioactive compounds have been recommended. This study investigated the effects of black ginseng extracts (BGE) and aged black garlic extracts (AGE) on high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice. Micrograph of liver tissues of mice fed with BGE and AGE showed less lipid droplets. The BGE and AGE supplements individually and in combination lowered the marker enzymes, aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels indicating their hepatoprotective effects. Compared to the plants extracts alone, the combinationof the extracts resulted in lower total cholesterol (TC) and low-density lipoproteins cholesterol (LDL-C), which are risk markers for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Diets with the combination of BGE and AGE supplements had higher superoxide dismutase (SOD), glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px) activities, and lower malondialdehyde indicating the synergistic effects of the extracts. Irrespective of the diet type, all treated groups showed lower tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α) values as compared to HFD, which indicated overall immunomodulatory effect of both extracts. Therefore, the innovative formulation formed by the combination of BGE and AGE can provide hepatoprotective effects via modulating glycometabolism, lipometabolism, oxidative stress, and inflammation in mice.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Olive Leaf Extract Supplementation to Old Wistar Rats Attenuates Aging-Induced Sarcopenia and Increases Insulin Sensitivity in Adipose Tissue and Skeletal Muscle.

Daniel González-Hedström, Teresa Priego, Sara Amor, María de la Fuente-Fernández, Ana Isabel Martín, Asunción López-Calderón, Antonio Manuel Inarejos-García, Ángel Luís García-Villalón, Miriam Granado. Article Affiliation:. Daniel González-Hedström. Abstract:. Aging is associated with increased visceral adiposity and a decrease in the amount of brown adipose tissue and muscle mass, known as...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Hepatoprotective activity of yellow chinese chive against acetaminophen-induced acute liver injury.

Hepatoprotective Activity of Yellow Chinese Chive against Acetaminophen-Induced Acute Liver Injury via Nrf2 Signaling Pathway. Kayoko Kawakami, Chie Moritani, Tadashi Hatanaka, Etsuko Suzaki, Seiji Tsuboi. Glutathione, the most abundant intracellular antioxidant, protects cells against reactive oxygen species induced oxidative stress and regulates intracellular redox status. We previously demonstrated that yellow...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Clinical observations show acute myocarditis developed after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

Four patients suffering from acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination suggests that further investigation is needed to determine associations of vaccination and myocarditis. Preliminary diagnoses linking mRNA COVID-19 vaccination and acute myocarditis. Vaccine-associated myocarditis is extremely rare but has been described previously in patients administered with the smallpox vaccine and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study investigates the link between skeletal muscle proteome and type 2 diabetes

Globally, more than 400 million people have diabetes, most of them suffering from type 2 diabetes. Before the onset of actual type 2 diabetes, people are often diagnosed with abnormalities in glucose metabolism that are milder than those associated with diabetes. The term used to indicate such cases is prediabetes. Roughly 5-10% of people with prediabetes develop type 2 diabetes within a year-long follow-up.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers show how Covid-19 changes the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells

Using real-time deformability cytometry, researchers at the Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin in Erlangen were able to show for the first time: Covid-19 significantly changes the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells - sometimes over months. These results may help to explain why some affected people continue to complain of symptoms long after an infection (long Covid).
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Review: Endovascular therapy best for superior vena cava syndrome

Like a blocked water line, obstructions in blood vessels in the human circulatory system can cause serious problems. This is especially the case in superior vena cava syndrome (SVCS), in which oxygen-depleted blood returning from the head, upper chest, and arms is partially or completely prevented from reaching the heart. The result, however, is far more serious than the inconvenience of low water pressure from a clogged pipe—SVCS requires immediate attention.
Chicago, ILmasterdoctor.net

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
Beauty & FashionGenetic Engineering News

Aging May Not Be a Linear Process, Study on Reversible Stress-Induced Graying Suggests

While it may seem intuitive that stress can increase the rate at which hair turns gray, a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in humans and indicates hair color may be restored upon elimination of stressful life events. This new finding overturns an earlier study in mice that suggested that stressed-induced graying of hair is permanent.
Knowridge Science Report

Common plant fiber gel can double rate of tumor death

Many people don’t realize that the trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi residing within the gastrointestinal tract—collectively called the gut microbiome—are connected to overall health, and specifically to cancer. Manipulating the gut microbiome to produce ‘beneficial’ commensal microbes, which protect the host from pathogens and can boost immune responses, among...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Secretin hormone induces satiation by activating brown fat

Researchers from the Turku PET Centre and Technical University of Munich have discovered a new mechanism controlling satiation. According to the recently published study, the hormone secretin induces satiation by activating brown adipose tissue. Brown adipose tissue is known for its ability to generate heat in response to cold exposure....
ScienceMedicalXpress

Pituitary gland aging can potentially be slowed down

Stem cell biologist Hugo Vankelecom (KU Leuven) and his colleagues have discovered that the pituitary gland in mice ages as the result of an age-related form of chronic inflammation. It may be possible to slow down this process or even partially repair it. The researchers have published their findings in PNAS.
ScienceMedscape News

Probiotic Supplementation Regulates Newborn Immune System

Supplementing breastfed infants with bifidobacteria promotes development of a well-regulated immune system, theoretically reducing risk of immune-mediated conditions like allergies and asthma, according to investigators. These findings support the importance of early gut colonization with beneficial microbes, an event that may affect the immune system throughout life, reported lead author...
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

New procedure found to reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients

Sumary of New procedure found to reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients:. © iStock/PeopleImages A minimally-invasive procedure which targets the nerves near the kidney has been found to significantly reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients.. Researchers tested a one-hour procedure called ‘renal denervation’, which uses ultrasound energy to disrupt the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces accumulation of lipids and N-proteins

There has been an unprecedented research effort to understand the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Despite this, the subcellular distribution of coronavirus in COVID-19 patients' lungs remains unknown. Scientists from the Netherlands and the US recently studied the localization of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in postmortem lung tissues of...