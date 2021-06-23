Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Naraka: Bladepoint Final Beta Impressions

By Brandon Adams
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being extended by a day, the final beta playtest for Naraka: Bladepoint has come to a close. The melee-focused battle royale has quite a bit going for it, but performance issues and server woes left a poor taste in some players’ mouths. These problems weren’t enough to stop over 183,000 fans from playing the game at its peak over the weekend, but they’ll certainly affect the word-of-mouth leading up to Naraka’s August 12th launch. Naraka: Bladepoint has the heart, but does it have the guile to survive within an already packed market?

attackofthefanboy.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betas#Dodge#East Asian#Ui#Dlss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Naraka: Bladepoint has a free demo on Steam, and it’s extremely popular

Lots of folks are eagerly anticipating the Naraka: Bladepoint release date, and it’s little wonder why: it’s a high-flying parkour and melee-based battle royale game, and the trailers we’ve seen so far look tense, exciting, and fresh. Now there’s a Naraka demo available as part of the Steam Next fest, and players are flocking to it: it’s peaked at more than 160,000 concurrent players in its first 48 hours.
Video GamesIGN

Final Age of Empires 4 Civilizations Confirmed During Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Beta On the Way

After a showing at the Xbox Games Showcase at E3 2021, Microsoft has revealed more about Age of Empires 4 at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended. Relic revealed that the final two launch civilizations will be the Holy Roman Empire and Rus, which should make for an interesting combination of European and Asian history. They will be joined by the Chinese, English, Mongols, Delhi Sultanate, Abbasid Dynasty and the French.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Lost Epic Impressions – Bring on the Epic

The action genre is vast, and I’m all here for it. Whether they are beat-em-ups, hack-and-slash, or action RPGs, count me in. The Team Earthwars- developed Lost Epic recently entered Early Access provides an early look at this action RPG with Metroidvania style exploration similar to games like Odin Sphere.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Naraka: Bladepoint 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Naraka: Bladepoint, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play Naraka: Bladepoint really well, and for the best possible price today? With the PC build brief being to maintain a stable and reliable FPS with max graphics running, running 1080p as the native screen size. These prices are are checked multiple times each day and we update the build if other hardware is better value for money, while still meeting our gaming hardware standards.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil Chapter and Naraka: Bladepoint Among Steam Bestsellers

Last week's biggest Steam bestseller was the Resident Evil Chapter DLC for Dead by Daylight. The demo for Naraka: Bladepoint is driving pre-orders of the game, leading to good results. As every Monday, Valve released the weekly list of the biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers of the previous week. Once...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

First Impressions: COROMON is a Fantastic Game

Coromon is an upcoming game from TRAGsoft and Freedom Games. It’s mostly billed as a monster-taming title and fans are excited. A free demo is available on Steam and the team at Freedom Games allowed me to play a bit more of the game during E3. The game is slated to release in Q1 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC and you can find my thoughts below.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Does The Anacrusis Have a Beta?

Does The Anacrusis have a beta? The upcoming Left 4 Dead 2-esque game looks to be interesting, is early access slated on the list of activities?. As it stands, The Anacrusis has no plans to have a beta or any type of early access. The developers at Stray Bombay have...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Crowfall Beta First Impressions

With so many games attempting to innovate their respective genres, the MMORPG has been in need of some serious love and attention in recent years. Thankfully we’ve moved past the age of every new title needing to be the next “WOW killer”, and have instead progressed to a time where MMO’s are more interested in creating something new rather than the same thing but “better."
Video GamesGotGame

N64 Beta Dumped! TONIC TROUBLE

Dumped a beta of Ubisoft’s Tonic Trouble for the Nintendo 64! This version contains numerous differences compared to final. Big thanks to the owner, Brian for letting me cover this. Also big thanks to RibShark for looking for differences.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Escape from Naraka Releases July, Demo Available Now

Today Headup and Xelo Games announced a release date for Escape from Naraka. Steam demo available right now. The game is a FPS platformer with parkour elements forefront. It’s also heavily inspired by Balinese mythology, not to mention games like DOOM and Dark Deception. What’s especially cool is all the artifacts found in the game exist in real life, and were 3D scanned to use in the game itself.
Video GamesGematsu

Escape from Naraka launches July 29

First-person survival platformer Escape from Naraka will launch on July 29 for PC via Steam on July 29, publisher Headup and developer Xelo Games announced. The Steam Next Fest demo is currently available for one more day. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Speedrun...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is There a Beta for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Ever since its announcement during E3 2021, gamers and fans of the Avatar film are wondering whether there will be a beta for the new game, giving players a chance to have an early glimpse of a major release. With such limited information about the game currently available, plenty are speculating and wondering about the odds for an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora beta, and whether it could be an open or closed beta. Here's what we know so far.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Will Pokémon UNITE Have a Beta?

After initially being revealed a year ago during a Pokémon Presents broadcast as the franchise's surprise move into the Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) space, the release date and details surrounding The Pokémon Company's Pokémon UNITE has remained a hot topic in the gaming world as the title is set to fully launch on the Nintendo Switch next month.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Turn-based Tactical PvP Game Crown Offers Steam Demo

Crown is a multiplayer turn-based PvP strategy game that’s currently trying to raise some cash on Kickstarter, as games from new studios — Valencia, Spain’s Tilting Games, in this case — tend to do. It’s not planned to launch until the latter half of 2022, but the reason we’re talking about is because it’s got a free demo available on Steam that you can try right now.
Video Gamespsu.com

Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta Out Now For Everyone To Download On PS4

Enhance Games has announced that the Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta client is now available to download on the PlayStation Store for PS4 players to sample. Since it’s online-based you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take part in the Beta, and it’s available until July 5. To download it, head over to the PlayStation Store here and scroll down the page to where the beta link is.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Modern Magic Sounds Mod Reworks Casting and SFX Sounds

A brand-new PC mod for The Elder Scrolls V, the Skyrim Airgetlam modern magic sounds mod, greatly overhauls the game’s casting and SFX sounds. Released last week by modder ‘Satafinix’, this new sound mod for Skyrim has already become pretty popular among PC players. The mod replaces the game’s default with SFX and magic casting sounds with high-quality spatial sounds. The Airgetlam works in both Skyrim Special Edition and Legendary Edition and includes over 107 unique sounds. Sound samples can be found on the mod’s Nexusmods page.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Bloodhunt’s First Dev Stream Offers Information About Gameplay, Lore, And The Upcoming Alpha

During E3 earlier this month, fans of White Wolf’s Vampire: the Masquerade got teasers for two upcoming games, an RPG and — more important to this site — a free-to-play battle royale titled Bloodhunt. For a lot of longtime V:TM fans, the latter may seem like an odd choice, and we’re sure you’ve been curious as to how this entire V:TM battle royale thing will work. Today, we got some of those answers.