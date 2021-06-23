Naraka: Bladepoint Final Beta Impressions

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Naraka: Bladepoint, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play Naraka: Bladepoint really well, and for the best possible price today? With the PC build brief being to maintain a stable and reliable FPS with max graphics running, running 1080p as the native screen size. These prices are are checked multiple times each day and we update the build if other hardware is better value for money, while still meeting our gaming hardware standards.