Naraka: Bladepoint Final Beta Impressions
After being extended by a day, the final beta playtest for Naraka: Bladepoint has come to a close. The melee-focused battle royale has quite a bit going for it, but performance issues and server woes left a poor taste in some players’ mouths. These problems weren’t enough to stop over 183,000 fans from playing the game at its peak over the weekend, but they’ll certainly affect the word-of-mouth leading up to Naraka’s August 12th launch. Naraka: Bladepoint has the heart, but does it have the guile to survive within an already packed market?attackofthefanboy.com