Derry, NH

The sounds of summer

By Julie Huss jhuss@derrynews.com
The Derry News
 5 days ago
A crowd turned out on a warm evening to enjoy a rainbow and a return to the summer concert series in the park — a sign that things are beginning to get back to normal.

Derry kicked off its free series in MacGregor Park on June 15, with The B Street Bombers taking to the stage following some rainy skies earlier in the day.

People spread blankets, unfolded chairs and enjoyed the music. Last summer the events grinded to a halt due to the pandemic.

Derry is also getting back on track with many other popular activities that were stalled last year, including opening its splash pad at Don Ball Park, senior citizen programs and trips, and much more.

The concerts in the park continue every Tuesday through the summer from 7 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Londonderry Arts Council is also on track to bring live music back to the bandstand at the Town Common after last year's schedule of Concerts on the Common performances were all done virtually.

The concerts for 2021 will run from early August through mid-September.

"Normally, our annual concert series begins in early July and ends in mid-August," the Arts Council announced in a statement. "As we planned for the 2021 season earlier this year, we decided to delay the launch in line with where we thought the COVID-19 vaccination cycle would be. We also took into consideration what time the sun would be setting."

This year, concerts in August will be held Wednesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Then beginning Aug. 28, concerts will shift to Saturdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

In case of bad weather, Londonderry concerts are moved indoors to the Matthew Thornton Elementary School gymnasium.

Derry, NH
