Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Protective effect of piceatannol against cerebral ischaemia-reperfusion injury.

greenmedinfo.com
 6 days ago

Protective Effect of Piceatannol Against Cerebral Ischaemia-Reperfusion Injury Via Regulating Nrf2/HO-1 Pathway In Vivo and Vitro. Lingfeng Wang, Ying Guo, Jiayi Ye, Zeyue Pan, Peihao Hu, Xiaoming Zhong, Fengmei Qiu, Danni Zhang, Zhen Huang. Article Affiliation:. Lingfeng Wang. Abstract:. Piceatannol is a natural plant-derived compound with protective effects against cardiovascular...

www.greenmedinfo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piceatannol#Cerebral Infarction#Reperfusion Injury#Ciri#Ldh#Mda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

A quantitative study on the protective effects of resveratrol against bisphenol A-induced hepatotoxicity.

A Quantitative Study on the Protective Effects of Resveratrol against Bisphenol A-induced Hepatotoxicity in Rats: A Stereological Study. Iran J Med Sci. 2021 May ;46(3):218-227. PMID: 34083854. Abstract Author(s):. Hossein Bordbar, Fatemeh Soleymani, Elham Nadimi, Seyedeh-Saeedeh Yahyavi, Khatereh Fazelian-Dehkordi. Article Affiliation:. Hossein Bordbar. Abstract:. Background: Bisphenol A (BPA) is a...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

The Common Cold Helps Protect Against COVID-19

Rhinoviruses have been shown to protect against influenza, can they also help with SARS-COV-2? A recent study conducted by investigators from Yale University’s School of Medicine has discovered that the rhinovirus, the most common cause of the common cold, can help to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and combat COVID-19.
ScienceNewswise

COVID-19 dual-antibody therapies effective against variants in animal study

Newswise — COVID-19 therapies made from antibodies often are given to patients who are at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization. However, there have been nagging questions about whether such antibody therapies retain their effectiveness as worrisome new virus variants arise. New research at Washington University School of Medicine...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

PCV13 Pneumonia Vaccine Proven Effective Against Pneumonia Requiring Oxygen Therapy

The PCV13 pneumonia vaccine was effective at protecting children in Laos against the most severe type of pneumonia, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific. The research found that PCV13 reduced hypoxic pneumonia and pneumonia requiring oxygen support by 37%. The investigators said that although pneumococcal vaccines were known to reduce severe cases of childhood pneumonia, no studies from Asia had measured their efficacy until now.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Reno-pancreas protective effects of Spirulina platensis in alloxan induced diabetic rats.

Reno-pancreas protective effects of Spirulina platensis in alloxan induced diabetic rats. Pak J Pharm Sci. 2020 Nov ;33(6):2511-2519. PMID: 33867324. Ismail Hossain, Sakila Akter, Nahida Sultana Nipa, Ummal Wara Khan Chowdhury, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Taskina Ali, Kazi Rafiq. Article Affiliation:. Ismail Hossain. Abstract:. A large variety of herbal elements are...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction through SIRT3/FOXO3a signaling pathway. Wei Yang, Yu Wang, Yiming Hao, Ziyuan Wang, Jie Liu, Jing Wang. Article Affiliation:. Wei Yang. Abstract:. Oxidative stress-associated mitochondrial dysfunction has been identified as a major mechanism in multiple neurodegenerative diseases. This study aims to investigate...
San Diego, CAhealio.com

RNAi therapeutic shows promise in protection against NASH

A novel GaINAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic meant to replicate the protective nature of a mutation showed promising efficacy in a proof-of-concept study in the first five patients treated with the medication. “This is really a pivotal point in NASH therapeutics where we are starting to see treatment of NASH related to...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Inhibitory Effect of Piceatannol onInfection Bothand.

Guizhen Wang, Yawen Gao, Xiuhua Wu, Xiue Gao, Min Zhang, Hongmei Liu, Tianqi Fang. Suilysin (SLY) plays a critical role ininfections making it an ideal target to the combat infection caused by this pathogen. In the present study, we found that piceatannol (PN), a natural compound, inhibits pore-formation by blocking the oligomerization of SLY without affecting the growth ofand the expression of SLY. Furthermore, PN alleviated the J774 cell damage and the expression of the inflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and interleukin-1α (IL-1β) induced by. The computational biology and biochemistry results indicated that PN binds to the joint region of D2 and D4 in SLY, and Asn57, Pro58, Pro59, Glu76, Ile379, Glu380, and Glu418 were critical residues involved in the binding. The binding effect between PN and SLY hindered the SLY monomers from forming the oligomers, thereby weakening the hemolytic activity of SLY. This mechanism was also verified by hemolysis analysis and analysis offormation after site-specific mutagenesis. Furthermore, PN protected mice frominfections by reducing bacterial colony formation and the inflammatory response in target organs. These results indicate that PN is a feasible drug candidate to combatinfections.
Diseases & TreatmentsNutra Ingredients

Hop-derived compounds may prove effective against liver disease

A flavonoid compound found in hops could aid in tackling a common liver disease with researchers noting fewer negative side effects than current drugs as well as potential use in addressing metabolic syndrome. The research team identifies the compound xanthohumol (XN) and its derivative tetrahydroxanthohumol (TXN) as possibly reducing fat...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Cerebral Oxygen Metabolic Stress, Microstructural Injury, and Infarction in Adults With Sickle Cell Disease

Methods: Control and SCD participants underwent brain MRI to quantify cerebral blood flow (CBF), oxygen extraction fraction (OEF), mean diffusivity (MD), and fractional anisotropy (FA) within normal-appearing white matter (NAWM), and infarcts on FLAIR. Multivariable linear regression examined the patient- and voxel-based associations between hemodynamic and metabolic stress (defined as elevated CBF and OEF, respectively), white matter microstructure, and infarct location.
ScienceHoward Hughes Medical Institute

‘Universal Vaccine’ Could Protect Against Future Coronaviruses

HHMI scientists are joining many of their colleagues worldwide in working to combat the new coronavirus. They’re developing diagnostic testing, understanding the virus’s basic biology, modeling the epidemiology, and developing potential therapies or vaccines. We will be sharing stories of some of this work. Mixing and matching viral protein pieces...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Protective effect and mechanism of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide against optic neuritis in mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Jun 23;98:107846. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2021.107846. Online ahead of print. Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) are commonly accompanied by optic neuritis (ON) that causes retinal ganglion cell (RGC) death and even vision loss. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) can protect against cell apoptosis and attenuate MS-triggered symptoms. However, the effect of NAD+ on MS-triggered ON remains unclear. Herein, experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) was established by immunizing female C57BL/6 mice with MOG35-55 peptide. To investigate the effect of NAD+ on ON prevention and treatment, EAE mice received 250 mg/kg NAD+ daily via intraperitoneal injection after immunization and EAE onset, respectively. EX-527 (10 mg/kg, SIRT1 inhibitor) was intraperitoneally injected every two days to explore the role of SIRT1 in NAD+-induced therapeutic effect on EAE. NAD+ intervention attenuated the severity of EAE in mice. NAD+ intervention relieved inflammatory infiltration and CD3+ and CD4+ cell infiltration and decreased the number and activation of microglia and astrocytes in the optic nerve. NAD+ intervention also attenuated demyelination, axonal loss, oligodendrocyte apoptosis and oligodendrocyte progenitor cell recruitment and proliferation in the optic nerve and protected against RGC apoptosis in the retina. NAD+ intervention decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine mRNA and pro-apoptotic protein expression and enhanced anti-inflammatory cytokine mRNA expression and the SIRT1 signaling in the optic nerve and retina and regulated the Th1/Th17/Tregs immune response in the spleen. In addition, EX-527 reversed the therapeutic effect of NAD+ on EAE, suggesting that NAD+ prevented MS-triggered ON by activating the SIRT1 signaling pathway. This study shows the potential of NAD+ to be used as a drug in preventing and treating MS-related ON.
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
ScienceMedscape News

Probiotic Supplementation Regulates Newborn Immune System

Supplementing breastfed infants with bifidobacteria promotes development of a well-regulated immune system, theoretically reducing risk of immune-mediated conditions like allergies and asthma, according to investigators. These findings support the importance of early gut colonization with beneficial microbes, an event that may affect the immune system throughout life, reported lead author...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces accumulation of lipids and N-proteins

There has been an unprecedented research effort to understand the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Despite this, the subcellular distribution of coronavirus in COVID-19 patients' lungs remains unknown. Scientists from the Netherlands and the US recently studied the localization of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in postmortem lung tissues of...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The risk of major bleeding event in patients with chronic kidney disease on pentoxifylline treatment

Patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are often treated with antiplatelets due to aberrant haemostasis. This study aimed to evaluate the bleeding risk with CKD patients undergoing pentoxifylline (PTX) treatment with/without aspirin. In this retrospective study, we used Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database to identify PTX treated CKD patients. Patients undergoing PTX treatment after CKD diagnosis were PTX group. A 1:4 age, sex and aspirin used condition matched CKD patients non-using PTX were identified as controls. The outcome was major bleeding event (MBE: intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and gastrointestinal tract bleeding) during 2-year follow-up period. Risk factors were estimated using Cox regression for overall and stratified analysis. The PTX group had higher MBE risk than controls (hazard ratio (HR) 1.19; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94–1.50). In stratified analysis, hyperlipidaemia was a significant risk factor (HR: 1.42; 95% CI 1.01–2.01) of MBE. A daily PTX dose larger than 800 mg, females, non-regular aspirin usage, and ischaemic stroke were risk factors for MBE in PTX group. When prescribing PTX in CKD patients, bleeding should be closely monitored, especially in those with daily dose more than 800 mg, aspirin users, and with a history of ischaemic stroke.