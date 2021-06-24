Inhibitory Effect of Piceatannol onInfection Bothand.

Cancel
Science

Inhibitory Effect of Piceatannol on Infection Both and.

greenmedinfo.com
 6 days ago

Guizhen Wang, Yawen Gao, Xiuhua Wu, Xiue Gao, Min Zhang, Hongmei Liu, Tianqi Fang. Suilysin (SLY) plays a critical role ininfections making it an ideal target to the combat infection caused by this pathogen. In the present study, we found that piceatannol (PN), a natural compound, inhibits pore-formation by blocking the oligomerization of SLY without affecting the growth ofand the expression of SLY. Furthermore, PN alleviated the J774 cell damage and the expression of the inflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and interleukin-1α (IL-1β) induced by. The computational biology and biochemistry results indicated that PN binds to the joint region of D2 and D4 in SLY, and Asn57, Pro58, Pro59, Glu76, Ile379, Glu380, and Glu418 were critical residues involved in the binding. The binding effect between PN and SLY hindered the SLY monomers from forming the oligomers, thereby weakening the hemolytic activity of SLY. This mechanism was also verified by hemolysis analysis and analysis offormation after site-specific mutagenesis. Furthermore, PN protected mice frominfections by reducing bacterial colony formation and the inflammatory response in target organs. These results indicate that PN is a feasible drug candidate to combatinfections.

www.greenmedinfo.com
Science

Protective effect of piceatannol against cerebral ischaemia-reperfusion injury.

Protective Effect of Piceatannol Against Cerebral Ischaemia-Reperfusion Injury Via Regulating Nrf2/HO-1 Pathway In Vivo and Vitro. Lingfeng Wang, Ying Guo, Jiayi Ye, Zeyue Pan, Peihao Hu, Xiaoming Zhong, Fengmei Qiu, Danni Zhang, Zhen Huang. Article Affiliation:. Lingfeng Wang. Abstract:. Piceatannol is a natural plant-derived compound with protective effects against cardiovascular...
Broomfield, COBoulder Clarion

The ripple effect

Since Keith Woelfel got into the cannabis sector five years ago, there’s been one thing that’s consistently bewildered him about the industry. Something that he’s trying to change from within. “It’s always surprised me how bold the claims are, in general, and how thin the science behind them is,” Woelfel,...
Science

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction through SIRT3/FOXO3a signaling pathway. Wei Yang, Yu Wang, Yiming Hao, Ziyuan Wang, Jie Liu, Jing Wang. Article Affiliation:. Wei Yang. Abstract:. Oxidative stress-associated mitochondrial dysfunction has been identified as a major mechanism in multiple neurodegenerative diseases. This study aims to investigate...
Diets

Effect of dieting on gut microbiome

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Researchers from Charite -- Universitatsmedizin Berlin and the University of California in San Francisco were able to show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microbiota present in the human gut. In the study published in the...
Diets

Dietary Placebo Effects in Autism

The original randomized controlled trials of gluten- and casein-free diets may have been complicated by parental expectation bias. My video Are Autism Diet Benefits Just a Placebo Effect? begins with graphs depicting the findings from the first randomized, controlled trial to put a gluten- and casein-free diet to the test for children with autism. Significant improvements were reported in attention problems, and there was less aloofness, fewer needs for routines and rituals, and improved response to learning after a year on the diet. In contrast, there were no significant differences reported before and after the year-long experimental period in the control group. Similarly, there were improvements in social and emotional factors in the gluten- and casein-free diet group, with kids having significantly fewer problems with relationships with their peers, less anxiety, more empathy, and more acceptance of physical contact. And, again, no significant changes were reported in the control group. There were significantly fewer communication problems in the diet group, too, with more facial expression, better eye contact, and improved responsiveness, and fewer incidences of “language peculiarities,” such as meaningless word repetition, whereas, once again, there were no significant changes in the control group. Finally, in terms of cognitive factors and movement, after a year on the diet, there was significant improvement in the kids’ ability to judge dangerous situations, expanded personal interests, and lower likelihood of being inordinately restless or passive.
Health

MeCP2 for sustained antidepressant effects

Ketamine has transformed the treatment of depression by providing rapid relief from depressive symptoms, but the mechanisms mediating its long-term effects are unclear. Kim et al. show that MeCP2 signaling in the hippocampus is critical for supporting sustained antidepressant effects. The discovery of ketamine’s antidepressant properties two decades ago1,2 and...
Science

The Potential of Parsley Polyphenols and Their Antioxidant Capacity to Help in the Treatment of Depression and Anxiety: An In Vivo Subacute Study.

Imane Es-Safi, Hamza Mechchate, Amal Amaghnouje, Omkulthom Mohamed Al Kamaly, Fatima Zahra Jawhari, Hamada Imtara, Andriy Grafov, Dalila Bousta. Depression and anxiety are major mental health problems in all parts of the world. These illnesses are associated with a number of risk factors, including oxidative stress. Psychotropic drugs of a chemical nature have demonstrated several side effects that elevated the impact of those illnesses. Faced with this situation, natural products appear to be a promising alternative. The aim of this study was to evaluate the anxiolytic and antidepressant effects of thepolyphenols in vivo, as well as its correlated antioxidant properties in vitro. Anxiolytic activity of the extract (50 and 100 mg/kg) was evaluated using the open field and the light-dark chamber tests, while the antidepressant activity was evaluated using the forced swimming test. The antioxidant activity of the extract was evaluated by the 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) free radical test and the FRAP (iron-reducing capacity) test. The phenolic extract showed very powerful anxiolytic and antidepressant-like effects, especially at a dose of 100 mg/kg, decreasing the depressive behavior in mice (decreased immobility time) and also the anxiolytic behavior (tendency for discovery in the center and illuminated areas) better even than those of paroxetine and bromazepam (classic drugs) concomitant with those results the extract also showed an important antioxidant capacity. These preliminary results suggest thatexhibits anxiolytic and antidepressant potential for use as a complement or independent phytomedicine to treat depression and anxiety.
Industry

Water Effect Ratio Study

Enthalpy Analytical, a Montrose Environmental Group company, supported the consulting firm contracted by the pulp and paper mill to determine if metal limits presented in the draft wastewater discharge permit were scientifically sound. The biggest concerns that needed to be addressed were the low limits for copper, cadmium, zinc, and lead, which would have been challenging for the discharger to meet. As part of the assessment, the firm required bioassay data to determine the toxicity of each metal on aquatic organisms. The specific bioassay study selected, known as a Water Effect Ratio (WER), entails concurrent testing with metals spiked into subsamples of receiving water as well as into specially formulated laboratory water for comparison of results. This allows for assessment of the potential difference in outcomes between organisms exposed to the metal of concern in the laboratory environment and native waters, and ultimately provides data for development of site-specific criteria when the ambient environment can tolerate a higher metals load than typical permit limits.
Science

Inhibitory and facilitatory effects of phonological and orthographic similarity on L2 word recognition across modalities in bilinguals

Language perception studies on bilinguals often show that words that share form and meaning across languages (cognates) are easier to process than words that share only meaning. This facilitatory phenomenon is known as the cognate effect. Most previous studies have shown this effect visually, whereas the auditory modality as well as the interplay between type of similarity and modality remain largely unexplored. In this study, highly proficient late Spanish–English bilinguals carried out a lexical decision task in their second language, both visually and auditorily. Words had high or low phonological and orthographic similarity, fully crossed. We also included orthographically identical words (perfect cognates). Our results suggest that similarity in the same modality (i.e., orthographic similarity in the visual modality and phonological similarity in the auditory modality) leads to improved signal detection, whereas similarity across modalities hinders it. We provide support for the idea that perfect cognates are a special category within cognates. Results suggest a need for a conceptual and practical separation between types of similarity in cognate studies. The theoretical implication is that the representations of items are active in both modalities of the non-target language during language processing, which needs to be incorporated to our current processing models.
Science

A fresh understanding of the Mpemba effect

Anecdotal but elusive reports suggest that hot water quenched in a cold container can sometimes begin to freeze sooner than warm water under similar initial conditions. John Bechhoefer and colleagues discuss recent experiments that show how this ‘Mpemba effect’ can be reliably reproduced and quantitatively understood. In the Mpemba effect,...
Science

Complement-associated loss of CA2 inhibitory synapses in the demyelinated hippocampus impairs memory

Acta Neuropathol. 2021 Jun 25. doi: 10.1007/s00401-021-02338-8. Online ahead of print. The complement system is implicated in synapse loss in the MS hippocampus, but the functional consequences of synapse loss remain poorly understood. Here, in post-mortem MS hippocampi with demyelination we find that deposits of the complement component C1q are enriched in the CA2 subfield, are linked to loss of inhibitory synapses and are significantly higher in MS patients with cognitive impairments compared to those with preserved cognitive functions. Using the cuprizone mouse model of demyelination, we corroborated that C1q deposits are highest within the demyelinated dorsal hippocampal CA2 pyramidal layer and co-localized with inhibitory synapses engulfed by microglia/macrophages. In agreement with the loss of inhibitory perisomatic synapses, we found that Schaffer collateral feedforward inhibition but not excitation was impaired in CA2 pyramidal neurons and accompanied by intrinsic changes and a reduced spike output. Finally, consistent with excitability deficits, we show that cuprizone-treated mice exhibit impaired encoding of social memories. Together, our findings identify CA2 as a critical circuit in demyelinated intrahippocampal lesions and memory dysfunctions in MS.
Public Health

The Pandemic's Effect on Rituals

The rituals we use to mark life milestones are often said to be secondary to the substance of what we are marking: The marriage itself is more important than the wedding; the life that was lived more significant than the funeral itself, for example. While there is great truth to...
Wildlife

Polystyrene microplastics induce apoptosis via ROS-mediated p53 signaling pathway in zebrafish.

Sathisaran Umamaheswari, Sheela Priyadarshinee, Krishna Kadirvelu, Mathan Ramesh. Microplastic (MP) pollution is ubiquitous and has become an emerging threat to aquatic biota. Recent scientific reports have recorded their toxic impacts at the cellular and organism levels, but the underlying molecular mechanism of their toxicity remains unclear. The present study elucidates an array of molecular events underlying apoptosis in the gills of polystyrene microplastics (PS-MPs) exposed zebrafish (Danio rerio). PS-MPs at different concentrations (10 and 100 μg L) induced the reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation, in turn affecting the oxidative and immune defense mechanism. The expression profile of antioxidant genes cat, sod1, gpx1a and gstp1 were altered significantly. PS-MPs also significantly inhibited the neurotransmission in zebrafish. In addition, the PS-MPs exposure upregulated the expression of p53, gadd45ba, and casp3b resulting in apoptosis. We demonstrate that PS-MPs significantly upregulate the transcriptional pattern of tnfa and ptgs2a which are essential gene markers in inflammatory mechanism. Further, the oxidative damage induced by PS-MPs exposure could lead to cytological damage resulting in altered lamellar structures, capillary dilation, and necrosis in gill histomaps. In conclusion, the findings of this work strongly suggest that PS-MPs induce dose-and time-dependent ROS mediated apoptotic responses in zebrafish. Furthermore, the physiological responses observed in the gills correlate with the above observations and helps in unravelling the potential molecular mechanism underpinning the PS-MPs toxicity in zebrafish.
Chicago, IL

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
Industry

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. New warnings for vaccine providers and recipients have been issued by the federal agency. According to the Daily Express,...
Science

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: Vaccines are safe and effective

I feel that Indiana University is well within their right to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students and faculty members. I come from a medical family. These vaccines are safe and effective. There is nothing in these vaccines that are going to cause harm to anyone who receives them. I...
Health

Are You Resting Effectively?

Are you eternally tired – feeling exhausted all the time? Fatigue and mental exhaustion are one of the main causes of a lack of ambition and productivity. It’s important to learn how to relax both your body and your mind in order to be the best you can be both at home and work.
Cell Phones

Effects of smartphone bans in the workplace

For many of us, our smartphone has become our ever-present companion and is usually far more than just a phone. Thanks to the constant availability of online content as well as our reachability through messenger services and social networks via our smartphone, this everyday object's potential to distract us is high—at work too. This is why many employers view the use of smartphones during work time with suspicion, and countermeasures taken range from asking staff to refrain voluntarily from using them to banning smartphones in the workplace through an internal agreement. But do such measures actually work and, if so, how?