Inhibitory Effect of Piceatannol onInfection Bothand.

The original randomized controlled trials of gluten- and casein-free diets may have been complicated by parental expectation bias. My video Are Autism Diet Benefits Just a Placebo Effect? begins with graphs depicting the findings from the first randomized, controlled trial to put a gluten- and casein-free diet to the test for children with autism. Significant improvements were reported in attention problems, and there was less aloofness, fewer needs for routines and rituals, and improved response to learning after a year on the diet. In contrast, there were no significant differences reported before and after the year-long experimental period in the control group. Similarly, there were improvements in social and emotional factors in the gluten- and casein-free diet group, with kids having significantly fewer problems with relationships with their peers, less anxiety, more empathy, and more acceptance of physical contact. And, again, no significant changes were reported in the control group. There were significantly fewer communication problems in the diet group, too, with more facial expression, better eye contact, and improved responsiveness, and fewer incidences of “language peculiarities,” such as meaningless word repetition, whereas, once again, there were no significant changes in the control group. Finally, in terms of cognitive factors and movement, after a year on the diet, there was significant improvement in the kids’ ability to judge dangerous situations, expanded personal interests, and lower likelihood of being inordinately restless or passive.