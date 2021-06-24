Cytotoxicity of Moringa oleifera fruits on human liver cancer and molecular docking analysis of bioactive constituents against caspase-3 enzyme.

For drug development, species differences in drug-metabolism reactions present obstacles for predicting pharmacokinetics in humans. We characterized the species differences in hydrolases among humans and mice, rats, dogs, and cynomolgusmonkeys. In this study, to expand the series of such studies, we attempted to characterize marmoset hydrolases. We measured hydrolase activities for 24 compounds using marmoset liver and intestinal microsomes, as well as recombinant marmoset carboxylesterase (CES) 1, CES2, and arylacetamide deacetylase (AADAC). The contributions of CES1, CES2, and AADAC to hydrolysis in marmoset liver microsomes were estimated by correcting the activities by using the ratios of hydrolase protein levels in the liver microsomes and those in recombinant systems. For 6 out of 8 human CES1 substrates,the activities in marmoset liver microsomes were lower than those in human liver microsomes. For 2 human CES2 substrates and 3 out of 7 human AADAC substrates, the activities in marmoset liver microsomes were higher than those in human liver microsomes. Notably, among the 3 rifamycins, only rifabutin was hydrolyzed by marmoset tissue microsomes and recombinant AADAC. The activities for all substrates in marmoset intestinal microsomes tended to be lower than those in liver microsomes, which suggests that the first-pass effects of the CES and AADAC substrates are dueto hepatic hydrolysis. In most cases, the sums of the values of the contributions of CES1, CES2, and AADAC were below 100%, which indicated the involvement of other hydrolases in marmosets. In conclusion, we clarified the substrate preferences of hydrolases in marmosets.