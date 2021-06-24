Cancel
Science

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction.

greenmedinfo.com
 6 days ago

Piceatannol alleviate ROS-mediated PC-12 cells damage and mitochondrial dysfunction through SIRT3/FOXO3a signaling pathway. Wei Yang, Yu Wang, Yiming Hao, Ziyuan Wang, Jie Liu, Jing Wang. Article Affiliation:. Wei Yang. Abstract:. Oxidative stress-associated mitochondrial dysfunction has been identified as a major mechanism in multiple neurodegenerative diseases. This study aims to investigate...

www.greenmedinfo.com
#Piceatannol#Ros#Ros#Neurocyte
Sciencenetworthynewz.com

Mitochondrial ribosome assembly in 3D

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers at Karolinska Institutet provide insight into the sequence of events leading to formation of functional mitoribosomes and sheds light on the mechanism of action of nine mitoribosome assembly factors involved in this process. The results may help yield novel opportunities for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for mitochondrial diseases as well as cancer or diabetes.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Dysfunction in Systemic Sclerosis

This study states that To examine the predominance, seriousness, and related clinical elements of mitral and aortic valvular association in patients with foundational sclerosis (SSc). Our case-control study included 172 patients with SSc and 172 non-SSc grown-ups without realized heart illness coordinated by age, sex, and commonness of cardiovascular (CV) hazard factors. The screening of mitral and aortic valvular association was performed by transthoracic Doppler echocardiogram. The commonness of aortic stenosis (AS) was likewise contrasted and that revealed in a populace based examination acted locally during a similar period.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of GTPase-mediated mitochondrial ribosome biogenesis and recycling

Ribosome biogenesis requires auxiliary factors to promote folding and assembly of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Particularly, maturation of the peptidyl transferase center (PTC) is mediated by conserved GTPases, but the molecular basis is poorly understood. Here, we define the mechanism of GTPase-driven maturation of the human mitochondrial large ribosomal subunit (mtLSU) using endogenous complex purification, in vitro reconstitution and cryo-EM. Structures of transient native mtLSU assembly intermediates that accumulate in GTPBP6-deficient cells reveal how the biogenesis factors GTPBP5, MTERF4 and NSUN4 facilitate PTC folding. Addition of recombinant GTPBP6 reconstitutes late mtLSU biogenesis in vitro and shows that GTPBP6 triggers a molecular switch and progression to a near-mature PTC state. Additionally, cryo-EM analysis of GTPBP6-treated mature mitochondrial ribosomes reveals the structural basis for the dual-role of GTPBP6 in ribosome biogenesis and recycling. Together, these results provide a framework for understanding step-wise PTC folding as a critical conserved quality control checkpoint.
ScienceEurekAlert

A key player in cell death moonlights as a mediator of inflammation

Kanazawa, Japan - Interluekin-1α (IL-1α) is an important part of the immune response, but until now it has been unclear how this molecule is processed from its precursor, pro-IL-1α, and exits the cell during inflammasome activation. Now, researchers from Japan have found that gasdermin D, a protein that was already known to mediate pyroptosis, a form of regulated cell death, plays a crucial role in the maturation and release of IL-1α.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial Ca oscillation induces mitophagy initiation through the PINK1-Parkin pathway

Dysregulation of the PINK1/Parkin-mediated mitophagy is essential to Parkinson’s disease. Although important progress has been made in previous researches, the biochemical reagents that induce global and significant mitochondrial damage may still hinder deeper insights into the mechanisms of mitophagy. The origin of PINK1/Parkin pathway activation in mitophagy remains elusive. In this study, we develop an optical method, ultra-precise laser stimulation (UPLaS) that delivers a precise and noninvasive stimulation onto a submicron region in a single mitochondrial tubular structure. UPLaS excites localized mitochondrial Ca2+ (mitoCa2+) oscillations with tiny perturbation to mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) or mitochondrial reactive oxygen species. The UPLaS-induced mitoCa2+ oscillations can directly induce PINK1 accumulation and Parkin recruitment on mitochondria. The Parkin recruitment by UPLaS requires PINK1. Our results provide a precise and noninvasive technology for research on mitophagy, which stimulates target mitochondria with little damage, and reveal mitoCa2+ oscillation directly initiates the PINK1-Parkin pathway for mitophagy without MMP depolarization.
CancerNature.com

VHL regulates the sensitivity of clear cell renal cell carcinoma to SIRT4-mediated metabolic stress via HIF-1α/HO-1 pathway

Clear cell renal cell carcinomas (ccRCC) reprogram carbon metabolism responses to hypoxia, thereby promoting utilization of glutamine. Recently, sirtuin 4 (SIRT4), a novel molecular has turned out to be related to alternating glutamine metabolism and modulating the tumor microenvironment. However, the role of SIRT4 in ccRCC remains poorly understood. Here, we illustrated that the expression of SIRT4 is markedly reduced in cancerous tissues, and closely associated with malignancy stage, grade, and prognosis. In ccRCC cells, SIRT4 exerted its proapoptotic activity through enhancing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) is part of an endogenous defense system against oxidative stress. Nevertheless, overexpression of SIRT4 hindered the upregulation of HO-1 in von Hippel–Lindau (VHL)-proficient cells and repressed its expression in VHL-deficient cells. This discrepancy indicated that competent VHL withstands the inhibitory role of SIRT4 on HIF-1α/HO-1. Functionally, overexpression of HO-1 counteracted the promotional effects of SIRT4 on ROS accumulation and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SIRT4 modulates ROS and HO-1 expression via accommodating p38-MAPK phosphorylation. By contrast, downregulation of p38-MAPK by SB203580 decreased intracellular ROS level and enhanced the expression of HO-1. Collectively, this work revealed a potential role for SIRT4 in the stimulation of ROS and the modulation of apoptosis. SIRT4/HO-1 may act as a potential therapeutic target, especially in VHL-deficient ccRCCs.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Ascorbate-induced oxidative stress mediates TRP channel activation and cytotoxicity in human etoposide-sensitive and -resistant retinoblastoma cells

Three different clarifications are warranted to better understand our findings and conclusions. (1) On page 9 in the PDF version, subtitle “Medium acidification has less influence on Ca2+ regulation” should instead read:. Role of Asc-induced acidification in increasing Ca2+ influx. Section summary clarification: The role was reevaluated of Asc-induced medium...
Scienceiotwreport.com

Are mRNA Vaccines Damaging Red Blood Cells?

Perhaps so, but something from the vaccines is causing deformations and apparent inflammation in red blood cells, as evidenced by images from microscopy photos. Images of blood cells taken before and after the vaccines can be seen starting about two minutes into the five-minute video. Postvaccine red blood cells exhibit rough instead of smooth edges, irregular shapes, and grouping together over time which is described as the “beginning form of thrombosis,” or blood clots. More research is needed to determine exactly what is causing these cell deformations.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Eye Color Gene Also Plays a Role in Gut Stem Cell Dysfunction

In a discovery with implications for colorectal cancer in humans, RIKEN geneticists have found that a gene that determines eye color in fruit flies also plays a role in the tendency of gut stem cells to proliferate out of control with aging. Since its discovery by Nobel Prize laureate Thomas...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Inhibitory Effect of Piceatannol onInfection Bothand.

Guizhen Wang, Yawen Gao, Xiuhua Wu, Xiue Gao, Min Zhang, Hongmei Liu, Tianqi Fang. Suilysin (SLY) plays a critical role ininfections making it an ideal target to the combat infection caused by this pathogen. In the present study, we found that piceatannol (PN), a natural compound, inhibits pore-formation by blocking the oligomerization of SLY without affecting the growth ofand the expression of SLY. Furthermore, PN alleviated the J774 cell damage and the expression of the inflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and interleukin-1α (IL-1β) induced by. The computational biology and biochemistry results indicated that PN binds to the joint region of D2 and D4 in SLY, and Asn57, Pro58, Pro59, Glu76, Ile379, Glu380, and Glu418 were critical residues involved in the binding. The binding effect between PN and SLY hindered the SLY monomers from forming the oligomers, thereby weakening the hemolytic activity of SLY. This mechanism was also verified by hemolysis analysis and analysis offormation after site-specific mutagenesis. Furthermore, PN protected mice frominfections by reducing bacterial colony formation and the inflammatory response in target organs. These results indicate that PN is a feasible drug candidate to combatinfections.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Glial cells help mitigate neurological damage in Huntington's disease

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Sciencenewzworldtoday.com

WATCH: Red Blood Cells Under Microscope Appear Damaged AFTER mRNA Covid Vaccine

Instead of critically looking at all the facts, so-called “fact-checkers” contest every dissenting claim about the Covid vaccine. If the experimental mRNA vaccine causes ANY damage, we the people deserve to know the truth and nothing but the truth!. Hiding the dangerous reality of the mRNA vaccine from the public...
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.
Diseases & Treatmentsuclahealth.org

How do brain cells compensate for damage from a stroke?

New results challenge the current model of how the brain can reorganize in the aftermath of stroke damage. A person who is having a stroke may temporarily lose the ability to speak, walk or move their arms. For many stroke survivors, however, some of these lost abilities return spontaneously during the first few weeks after the stroke. Few patients recover fully and most are left with some disability, but the majority exhibit some degree of spontaneous recovery.
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
CancerNeuroscience News

Engineered Nk Cells Can Eliminate Glioblastoma Stem Cells

Summary: Engineering NK cells to resist immune suppression could be a path toward using NK cell-based immunotherapies for glioblastoma brain cancer. Preclinical research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center finds that although glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs) can be targeted by natural killer (NK) cells, they are able to evade immune attack by releasing the TFG-β signaling protein, which blocks NK cell activity. Deleting the TFG-β receptor in NK cells, however, rendered them resistant to this immune suppression and enabled their anti-tumor activity.
CancerNature.com

Melanoma reactive TCR-modified T cells generated without activation retain a less differentiated phenotype and mediate a superior in vivo response

Adoptive T cell therapy with T cell receptor (TCR)-modified T cells has shown promise in treating metastatic melanoma and other malignancies. However, studies are needed to improve the efficacy and durability of responses of TCR-modified T cells. Standard protocols for generating TCR-modified T cells involve activating T cells through CD3 stimulation to allow for the efficient transfer of tumor-reactive receptors with viral vectors. T cell activation results in terminal differentiation and shortening of telomeres, which are likely suboptimal for therapy. In these studies, we demonstrate efficient T cell transduction with the melanoma-reactive TIL1383I TCR through culturing with interleukin 7 (IL-7) in the absence of CD3 activation. The TIL1383I TCR-modified T cells generated following IL-7 culture were enriched with naïve (TN) and memory stem cell populations (TSCM) while maintaining longer telomere lengths. Furthermore, we demonstrated melanoma-reactivity of TIL1383I TCR-modified cells generated following IL-7 culture using in vitro assays and a superior response in an in vivo melanoma model. These results suggest that utilizing IL-7 to generate TCR-modified T cells in the absence of activation is a feasible strategy to improve adoptive T cell therapies for melanoma and other malignancies.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Toxicity of Protein Involved in Alzheimer’s Triggered by a Chemical ‘Switch’

Summary: Study identifies specific chemical features of tau that may cause it to accumulate in the brain and trigger Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that a specific chemical feature of a key protein known as tau may cause it to accumulate in the brain and trigger illnesses like Alzheimer’s.