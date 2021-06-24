Tracy Reese Creates Home Collections With Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen

Tanya Taylor launched her collection of ready-to-wear in 2012 at the young age of twenty-five. Since its debut, the brand has expanded into other categories, including children’s wear, and she recently launched the brand’s first in-house swimwear collection. Inspired by travel, art, and pops of color, Tanya Taylor is meant to be worn with confidence and a zest for life. Here, Taylor tells us about her start in the fashion industry, her transition into children’s wear and swimwear, as well as world issues she is passionate about.