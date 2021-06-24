Tracy Reese Creates Home Collections With Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen
Tracy Reese has teamed up with Pottery Barn to create collections for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, which go on sale today. Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen features both bedroom and nursery decor with an emphasis on sustainably made pieces. The colorful bedroom collections, offered this year only, feature vibrant floral prints inspired by Reese’s fashion designs.wwd.com