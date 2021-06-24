Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Tracy Reese Creates Home Collections With Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen

By Lisa Lockwood
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tracy Reese has teamed up with Pottery Barn to create collections for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, which go on sale today. Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen features both bedroom and nursery decor with an emphasis on sustainably made pieces. The colorful bedroom collections, offered this year only, feature vibrant floral prints inspired by Reese’s fashion designs.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Reese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery Barn Kids#Pottery Barn Teen#Fair Trade Certified#William Sonoma Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Interior Designgreenweddingshoes.com

Boho Home Decor With the New Justina Blakeney Target Collection

As you know, we are huge bohemian home decor fans here at GWS! That’s why we’re SO excited about the new Justina Blakeney Target Collection. We’ve been inspired by Justina’s rad, jungalow style before- just take a look at some of her patio designs in this round up of our favorite outdoor spaces. She’s all about fun color, global details, luxe fabrics and stylish patterns. We are thrilled that she’s bringing her iconic looks to Target’s boho decor collection.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Update Your Jewelry Collection With seree's Jade Designs

Seree, a New York-based jewelry label that creates designs using jade, is expanding its offerings with two collections dubbed “Jade+” and “seree lab.” Building on the original line of classic earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, the brand mix-matches jade with a variety of materials like pearls and silver. Leading the...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

H&M x Brock Collection Is Here — Shop Every Look Now

H&M’s latest designer collaboration is here, and it’s sure to bring all the Bridgerton vibes this summer. The Swedish retailer has partnered with L.A.-based brand Brock Collection for a 26-piece collection that includes corset-like tops, floral dresses, and slip-on sandals. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a...
Interior Designsunset.com

Target’s New Jungalow™ Home Collection is Ready to Decorate Your Happy Place

The social media design star and author has created a massive new line of glam housewares for the mega-chain. For boho-chic decor on a budget, look no further than Justina Blakeney’s Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ collaboration at Target. It’s an affordable take on Blakeney’s signature style, which is heavy on global influences and plentiful house plants. The home accessories are meant to “help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place.”
Designers & Collectionshousetipster.com

New menswear-inspired collection released by Jimmy DeLaurentis

Jimmy DeLaurentis’ newest collection combines the best of both worlds: sexy maturity and playful whimsy. JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis has released their newest collection, Milan Collection. The collection was showcased at the June 5 – 9 High Point Market in North Carolina. The new collection features premium upholstery and custom...
Wellesley, MAWicked Local

Wellesley Historical Society item for sale: Clouds Folsom Pottery English Garden Collection

The Wellesley Historical Society’s Tollhouse Shop carries gently used china, crystal, linens, silver and silver-plate, mirrors, lamps, small tables, costume jewelry and collectibles. Run by volunteers, it relies on the generosity of Wellesley residents for donations. All donations receive a tax-deductible receipt. Clouds Folsom Pottery English Garden Collection — Priced...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Tanya Taylor On Launching Swim And Children’s Wear, And Being A Sustainable And Size-Inclusive Brand

Tanya Taylor launched her collection of ready-to-wear in 2012 at the young age of twenty-five. Since its debut, the brand has expanded into other categories, including children’s wear, and she recently launched the brand’s first in-house swimwear collection. Inspired by travel, art, and pops of color, Tanya Taylor is meant to be worn with confidence and a zest for life. Here, Taylor tells us about her start in the fashion industry, her transition into children’s wear and swimwear, as well as world issues she is passionate about.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Cecilie Bahnsen's New Capsule Collection Redefines Summer Elegance

Scandinavian brand Cecilie Bahnsen has unveiled a summer capsule of elegant dresses, combining design cues like puff sleeves, open backs and mesh overlays ahead of summer. The range offers a selection of shapes, lengths and silhouettes, from mini to maxi and A-line to princess, as well as an impressive range of textures, seeing pieces crafted from cloqué, gauze, cotton and more. Stand-out pieces include the minimalist Karen dress, seeing puff sleeves combined with open-back ribbon details, and the romantic Karoline dress, cut in serenely pink mist matelassé fabric and capturing Cecilie Bahnsen’s unique aesthetic to the fullest.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Beat the Summer Heat With KITH Women's New Collection

KITH Women is back with a brand new Summer 2021 collection. The 87-piece range highlights the label’s signature dusty and neutral color palette seen on an array of seasonal silhouettes. As more beaches start to reopen, update your swimwear collection with the brand’s Degrade Amara U-Neck Top and Bottom set,...
ShoppingPosted by
People

Target's Latest Home Collaboration Is Bohemian Inspired - and Most Pieces are Under $30

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's no secret that Target is behind some of the best and most highly anticipated home collaborations. Next up on the roster is Justina Blakeney's home brand, Jungalow, and Target's in-house line, Opalhouse. Blakeney's partnership with Target was announced last October, and now her furniture and home decor collaboration is here.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Gender-Fluid Jewelry Collections

Brilliant Earth's Mx Collection of fine jewelry appeals to all genders, non-binary, and fluid identities. As Pride Month is well underway, this collection of ethically sourced jewelry ensures an offering of quality pieces for everyone and every occasion. The Mx collection boasts a modern take on traditional fine jewelry. Its...
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Melody Ehsani’s Debut Collection For Foot Locker Is Here

When Melody Ehsani became Foot Locker’s first-ever women’s creative director back in March, there was nothing but high hopes for what she would bring to the table. With her first capsule collection finally here, it’s safe to say she definitely delivered. On Thursday, June 10, Foot Locker and Ehsani officially...
Designoldhouseonline.com

Pewabic Pottery

Pewabic fabricates heirloom quality architectural tiles for public and private installations, gift and commemorative tiles, vessels, gardenware, ornaments and both reproductions and adaptations of its historic designs and offers classes, workshops, lectures, internships and residency programs for studio potters and other artists. (313) 626-2000. 10125 E. Jefferson Ave. Detroit, MI...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop Pride Jewelry For a Sparkling Contribution to the Cause

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the clouds of Coronavirus begin to dissipate and restrictions lift across the country, Pride month could not feel more celebratory. Colorful and charitable Pride jewelry makes the month’s celebrations feel that much more special.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

What Is A Pole Barn House Kit?

Finding unique houses is something that interests anyone looking for a new home. With farmhouses, barndominiums, and rustic decor trending, we just had to look into pole barn houses too. Because why not?. Pole barn houses are houses that look similar to barns on the outside. But this isn’t what...