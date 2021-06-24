Cancel
Sounders vs. RSL, recap: Just keep winning

By Tim Foss
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Real Salt Lake came to town to play the Seattle Sounders for the first time in 2021, and got sent home with a bunch of yellow cards, a PK and zero points. The Sounders grabbed their second consecutive 2-1 win in their three-game week on goals from Cristian Roldan and Raúl Ruidíaz.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Josh Atencio
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Stefan Cleveland
Person
Abdoulaye Cissoko
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
Person
Rubio Rubin
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'He is motivated': Snubbed from Peru's national team, Raul Ruidiaz is back with the Sounders and hungry to keep scoring -- and winning

Jun. 19—There's a gleam in Raul Ruidiaz's eyes the Sounders have seen before. The striker tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020 while in Peru with his national team. He was asymptomatic and after 10 days in isolation to prevent any spread of the virus, he was cleared to return to the U.S. In his first match with the Sounders, Ruidiaz played like a person grateful to be back on the soccer field, recording a goal and an assist in a win against Vancouver that also sealed a playoff berth.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC captures 2-1 comeback victory at LA Galaxy, remaining unbeaten in 2021

Sounders FC (6-0-3, 21 points) fought back to earn a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy (5-3-0, 15 points) on Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. After falling behind to an early Galaxy penalty kick, Yeimar headed home an equalizer before the halftime whistle. Fresh off international duty with Peru, striker Raúl Ruidíaz recorded his seventh goal of the season in the 49th minute, securing all three points for the Rave Green in Southern California. Seattle moves to 2-0-0 this season against the Galaxy following a 3-0 win at Lumen Field on May 2. Brian Schmetzer’s side maintains pole position in Major League Soccer, one point ahead of the New England Revolution in the Supporters’ Shield race, and four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: With 2-1 win over RSL, Sounders FC's unbeaten start to season moves to 10 matches

Continuing the club’s best-ever start to season, Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-3, 24 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points) at Lumen Field by a final score of 2-1, pushing the club’s unbeaten run to 10 games to begin the 2021 season. With the victory, Seattle becomes just the eighth team in MLS history to start a campaign unbeaten through 10 regular season matches. As Sounders FC continues to welcome more fans back into Lumen Field through the club’s evolving COVID-19 protocols, tonight’s crowd of 24,652 was the largest home attendance since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
MLSksl.com

Sounders stretch unbeaten start to 10 with 2-1 win over Real Salt lake

Cristian Roldan scored the opener, and RSL and Seattle exchanged second-half penalty kicks en route to the Sounders' 2-1 win Wednesday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Betina Hansen, Associated Press, File) SANDY — It wasn't the final result of Seattle's seventh win in 10 matches — the best mark in Major League Soccer — that will sting Real Salt Lake after Wednesday's match.
MLSbuffalonynews.net

Raul Ruidiaz scores late as Sounders edge RSL

Raul Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute as the Seattle Sounders defeated visiting Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders (7-0-3, 24 points), who remained a point ahead of...
MLSrsl.com

RSL Falls 2-1 at Seattle Sounders FC

SEATTLE, Wash. (Wednesday, June 23, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points) fell 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday night at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The match marked just the second loss for RSL through eight matches to begin the 2021 season. Albert Rusnák notched his first...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Four things we liked — and one we didn’t — from Sounders’ win over RSL

SEATTLE — Sometimes the best team doesn’t win, and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. The Seattle Sounders could have called both sides of that coin at different points in Wednesday’s match against Real Salt Lake. It would be fair to say that the Sounders played well throughout the game, and were unlucky not to have put the game away by halftime. That said, as the game inched towards extra time, the Sounders were facing another disappointing home draw after they conceded a penalty in the 78th minute.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake: Player ratings

Still using a rotated and depleted roster, Seattle handed a full-strength Real Salt Lake team their second loss on the season, a 2-1 Sounders victory that could have been much larger. Seattle outshot their opponents 16-4 and had numerous quality chances but needed a late penalty kick to ensure they left Lumen Field with all three points. The Sounders only conceded via a penalty of their own, continuing their season-long streak of refusing to be scored upon from the run of play. Led by their usual strong defense, Seattle limited RSL for much of the match and created many chances, only let down by a lack of smoothness in the final third that prevented a bigger score line.
MLSESPN

Sounders unbeaten streak at 11 after 2-2 draw with Whitecaps

SEATTLE --  Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Whitecaps: Highlights, stats and quotes

It wasn’t going to last forever, but the Seattle Sounders finally saw their streak of not allowing a goal from the run of play end at 949 minutes on Saturday. That it was the Vancouver Whitecaps who did it, however, will likely sting. In fact, the Whitecaps scored two goal about seven minutes apart to force the Sounders to play from behind for the first time this year at Lumen Field.
MLSDoc's Sports Service

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC Prediction, 6/19/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Odds/Point Spread: LA (+206) Seattle (+152) Sacha Kljestan and the LA Galaxy (5-0-2, 3rd in Western Conference) host the Seattle Sounders FC (5-3-0, 1st in Western Conference) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. The expected starting goaltenders will be Jonathan Bond for the LA Galaxy and Stefan Cleveland for the Seattle Sounders FC. The odds on this matchup have the LA Galaxy coming in at +206 and the Sounders are at +152. The over/under is set at 2.75.
Soccerchatsports.com

Guess the Starting XI: Match Eight vs. RSL

It’s been too long! Welcome back everyone to the Guess the Starting XI contest. In case you missed it, after the seventh match of the season, prior to the break, we handed out our first quarter awards. A big congrats to Isabelt who came up clutch in the final match to take the title.
MLSlagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy to celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday, June 19 during match vs. Seattle Sounders FC presented by Modelo

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, June 15, 2021) – The LA Galaxy are set to celebrate Juneteenth, the American holiday which observes the end of slavery in the United States, this Saturday, June 19 when they host Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park at 6 p.m. PT live on Spectrum SportsNet. Dignity Health Sports Park returns to hosting full-capacity crowds during the match vs. Seattle Sounders FC.
Sportschatsports.com

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Holy conflicted feelings, Batman. Three points at home: awesome. Three goals: rad. Kreilach brace: marvelous. That game as a whole, though? Ehhhhhhhhhhhhh. We won. More importantly, players made their chances count when they had them. Meram had a rough game. He’s usually a great sub, but this wasn’t looking like it was going to be his night. That cross to Kreilach’s head, though: spectacular.
Soccerespn700sports.com

RSL vs Vancouver: Highlights, Interviews + more

POSTGAME INTERVIEWS(Freddy Juarez, Erik Holt,. Damir Kreilach’s brace gives RSL a late 3-1 lead. RSL takes lead on stoppage time header from Erik Holt. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
MLSchatsports.com

LA Galaxy looking for lift from full house in Saturday’s game vs. Sounders

The LA Galaxy are setting out to have a party on Saturday, but they also have a tricky game to kick off the summer portion of their 2021 season. The Galaxy will host the Seattle Sounders in the teams’ return to action following a three-week break from MLS play, and the rematch is a bit bigger with Seattle handing LA their biggest loss of the Greg Vanney era, the Sounders previously winning 3-0 up in Seattle.