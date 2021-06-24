Sounders vs. RSL, recap: Just keep winning

Still using a rotated and depleted roster, Seattle handed a full-strength Real Salt Lake team their second loss on the season, a 2-1 Sounders victory that could have been much larger. Seattle outshot their opponents 16-4 and had numerous quality chances but needed a late penalty kick to ensure they left Lumen Field with all three points. The Sounders only conceded via a penalty of their own, continuing their season-long streak of refusing to be scored upon from the run of play. Led by their usual strong defense, Seattle limited RSL for much of the match and created many chances, only let down by a lack of smoothness in the final third that prevented a bigger score line.