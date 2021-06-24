From Coping and Surviving to Healing and Thriving

Death by suicide not only affects the person who died, but those who cared deeply about them. These friends and loved ones are called suicide survivors. If you are a suicide survivor, processing the loss of a person might be one of the more difficult experiences you’ve needed to navigate. There is no one way, or specifically helpful way to grieve, as we all experience grief differently. Still, it can be helpful to recognize some of the feelings you may experience, to know you are not alone in your grief, and to understand that you may never get over the loss of a person, but you can learn to persist through it.