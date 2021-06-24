Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game #76: A’s come back late but can’t hold lead in 5-3 loss

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s were on their way to a comeback victory in the late innings Wednesday, but the Texas Rangers charged right back. The A’s waited until the 7th inning to score and used that rally to take the lead, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on and Oakland fell 5-3 to the Rangers.

www.athleticsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Homer
Person
James Kaprielian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland A#The Texas Rangers#Statcast#Athletics#Multhit#Rickeyblog#Nbcs#Nbcsathletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ABC10

Kaprielian makes it to Bronx, leads A's over Yanks 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) - James Kaprielian finally made it to the Bronx, six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory that extended the Oakland Athletics’ winning streak to seven.
Florence, SCItem

P-15's lose lead late, fall to Florence 6-5

The Sumter P-15's coughed up a lead and rallied to tie the game only to give up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lose to Florence Post 1 6-5 on Monday at American Legion Field. Sumter, which fell to 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in...
MLBallfans.co

What’s holding Bucs back amid 8-game skid?

The Pirates are stuck in a team-wide funk, and it hasn’t shown many signs of lifting just yet. Pittsburgh was defeated, 3-2, in a series opener with Washington at Nationals Park on Monday, marking the eighth consecutive loss for the Pirates — their longest winless stretch of the season. “Any...
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish’s magical turnaround season ends in Game 3 loss to Bulldogs

Despite holding a seemingly secure 10-5 advantage in Monday night’s deciding Game 3, Mississippi State decided to bring in closer Landon Sims for a four-inning stint to end the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s season. The decision to go with Sims so early demonstrated the respect Notre Dame earned this season as a baseball team that can not only dominate you on their best days, but can scrape together unthinkable rallies. On Monday, the Irish tried to pull one more Houdini escape act, but the seventh-ranked Bulldogs just had a little too much in the tank, scoring six runs in the second inning and holding on for an 11-7 victory. Although the Irish never did come closer than four runs, they had the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and they were robbed of several runs — one via a home run ball that drifted just foul, and another two due to an outstanding catch by the SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen in right field.
BaseballDecorah Public Opinion

Trojans can’t hold against Waukon

Turkey Valley (5-8, 5-2 UIC) was able to hold on but couldn’t get a solid grip against Waukon (7-5, 2-4 NEIC) at this past Thursday’s home game. The Trojans didn’t give up any runs in the first frame, but five Indian runs in the second set the tone for the rest of the game, which ended 15-8. “We got some quality pitching innings out of a couple of young pitchers,” said TV Coach Dan Stepan about freshmen Russell Nieman and Caleb Kurtenbach.
MLBMLB

Kelly's offense can't halt D-backs' road woes

Under ordinary circumstances, the D-backs' 5-2 loss to the Giants on Monday night would not have been a big deal. Just one of 162 games over the course of a long summer. But these are not normal circumstances for the D-backs, who are creeping closer and closer to making the kind of history a team wants to avoid at all costs.
SportsMorning Journal

Bears can’t dwell on first loss

KEYSER. W.Va. — For the first time in more than two years, the Oak Glen softball team suffered its first defeat to end its 26-game winning streak in dramatic fashion Monday. Keyser’s Charity Wolfe, who pitched a complete game on the mound, led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk-off solo home run to left field to lift the Golden Tornado to a 3-2 victory in the West Virginia Class AA Region 1 tournament.
MLBnorthwoodsleague.com

Rivets can’t hang on in late innings at Lakeshore

After entering the bottom of the 7th inning with a 3-1 lead, Jake Armstrong (R-So, UW-Milwaukee) surrendered two home runs to squander the lead, leading to a 4-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Friday night at Kapco Park. The loss drops the Rivets to 8-10, while the victory is...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles can’t stop the losing streak, fall 10-3 as Cleveland completes the four-game sweep

Surely, somebody is going to step up for the Orioles to stop this tragic road losing streak, now stretching to nineteen games? [Looks around, hears crickets.] Today’s plan for salvation saw the Orioles pinning their hopes on the righty Jorge López. The hole in that plan: talented though he is, López makes a lot of boneheaded errors. Today was proof positive. He’d flash 97 on the fastball and a biting knuckle curve, then get squeezed a little on the corners, lose his cool, and throw an idiotic, obvious, really hittable pitch.
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians blow late lead in 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Michael Pérez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Pérez homered to right off Bryan Shaw to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Honkers' bats can't back Brant Alazaus in loss to Rox

Rochester finally chased Bryce Robison, the St. Cloud right-hander who kept them off the scoreboard, and had its chance. With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, Mike Bolton Jr. stepped to the plate, looking to break through against new Rox right-hander Connor Barison. Instead, Bolton walked back...
NBACBS Sports

Why the Nets are in position to come back stronger next season after Game 7 loss vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets scored 111 points in their Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, but not one of those points came from the bench. It was an appropriate ending to an injury-plagued season. The Nets accumulated perhaps more offensive talent than any roster in the history of basketball… but only saw five players score in a season-ending defeat.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles waste Jorge López’s best start of the year as the bullpen can’t hold off the Astros attack in a 3-1 loss

The Orioles lost a game, so what else is new? Orioles hitters put up next to nothing against the Astros veteran starter Zack Greinke, with just six hits on the night, four from the No. 2-4 hitters plus one apiece from DJ Stewart and Pat Valaika. There’s no mystery about the Orioles’ offensive struggles: tonight, the No. 5-8 hitters went a combined 1-for-12, while the No. 7-9 hitters have a .200/.263/.318 collected slashline on the year.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #68: A’s early lead holds up against Angels

After three innings it appeared the Oakland A’s might be on the way to a blowout victory, but by the end their bullpen was wrapping up a save. The A’s held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in their series opener at the Coliseum, but it got closer than expected after a big early lead. Oakland jumped out to a seven-run advantage, but finished with an 8-5 win that saw the Halos bring the tying run to the plate.
NBAGrand Forks Herald

Mabrey’s bounce-back game leads Wings past Lynx

Marina Mabrey bounced back from her worst offensive game of the season with a season-high 28 points to lead the Dallas Wings to a dominating 95-77 win over the visiting Minnesota Lynx on Saturday in Arlington, Texas in the second of back-to-back games between the teams. The Lynx beat Dallas...
chatsports.com

Game #74: A’s ambushed in 8-3 loss to Rangers

Talk about a case of the Mondays. The Oakland A’s fell behind early and never recovered in an 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers, opening their four-game series in Arlington with a whimper. This contest was over almost as quickly as it began. Starter Frankie Montas got ambushed for five...
MLBeopsports.com

Team Trainwreck Can’t Hold the Lead

Team Trainwreck can’t hold the lead, 13-12. The Philadelphia Phillies jumped out to a 5-0 lead off a Travis Jankowski 3 run shot followed by a solo Bryce Harper homer and an RBI single from Vince Velasquez. It appeared with 4 innings in the books, the Phillies would breeze in this one.