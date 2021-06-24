Owensboro student a finalist in national Braille competition

Carmynn Blakeley, right, types on her Braille tablet next to her mother, Rebecca Brown, in 2020 at their home. File photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Braille Institute announced its 50 finalists for the 2021 Braille Challenge Finals competition, one of which is Owensboro resident and student Carmynn Blakeley.

The Braille Challenge Finals is the world’s only international Braille reading and writing competition for students who are visually impaired, according to Jack Follman, Braille Institute’s program marketing specialist.

The Braille Institute is a nonprofit providing free programs and services to people with vision loss since 1919.

The competition is meant to help motivate students grades one to 12 hone and practice their Braille literacy skills, according to a release from the Braille Institute.

Competitors are tested on fundamental Braille skills such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, charts and graphs.

More than 1,000 youths participated in the regional competitions that took place throughout the United States.

Out of those 1,000, 50 finalists were chosen and placed into five categories: apprentice, freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity.

While the finals are typically held in Las Angeles, this year’s finals will be done remotely as finalists will compete in their hometowns with a virtual award ceremony.

Closing ceremonies are set for July 30 and will be live streamed via YouTube at YouTube.com/user/BrailleInstitute and will include the announcement of the winners, guest speakers, including a keynote speech from Dr. Craig Meador, president of American Printing House for the Blind.

“Everyone in our Braille Challenge family has stepped up with hard work and ingenuity during the pandemic to pivot the delivery of the program and keep spreading the importance of Braille literacy around the world. We can’t wait to experience another Braille Challenge Finals with all of our Braille Challenge family this summer,” said Sergio Oliva, the Braille Institute’s vice president of programs and services.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360