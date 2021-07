This will be a running team! The Patriots have a strong offensive line and a running back corps to match. This will show the strength of that running back group. Damien Harris – In his second season, after a re-shirt rookie campaign where he was inactive for all but one game, is a rising star in the NFL. This should be his breakout season. He averaged 5 yards a carry last season in 10 games. If he remains healthy, he should eclipse the 1000 yard mark. The Patriots run a backfield by committee but Harris should get the most carries of this bunch. Harris is a good straight-line runner that sheds the 1st contact and is always finishing going forward. He had good speed but lacks that 2nd level burst.