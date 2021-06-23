Jasper Wildcats and Southridge Raiders are both Baseball State Champions

The Jasper Wildcats do it again a 6th State Championship and Coach Terry Gobert’s 833rd victory 3 – 1 over Fishers Tigers. The Scoring for Jasper did not stat until the 3rd inning when Caleb Burger sprinted home on an error. Connor Foley hammered a ball to the deepest part of the park for a ground-rule double. Ross Peter sent his second extra-base hit over the left fielder to score two. That made it 3 – 0 and Fishers tried to fight back but could only come up with 1 in the 5th to make it 3 – 1 Jasper. Jasper just has to hold them and another championship is theirs and Jasper did it. Congratulations to Ross Peters the 4a Mental Attitude award winner.