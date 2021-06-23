A Rough Draft Of Colorado's New Congressional District Map Is Out. Here's What You Need To Know
A rough draft of Colorado’s new congressional district map was revealed during the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission’s meeting on Wednesday. This map is far from final. It’s a starting point for the commission to hit the road and receive feedback from residents in 32 public comment meetings held across the state starting July 9. Also, this preliminary map was made with estimated data rather than the full 2020 Census count data, the release of which has been greatly delayed until August.www.kunc.org