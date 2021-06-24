Cancel
State adjusts 2021 flounder season, with just 15 days in September for recreational anglers

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has adjusted the recreational and commercial flounder seasons for 2021 to ensure a sustainable fishery. In 2019 the Division of Marine Fisheries recommended and the Marine Fisheries Commission approved, substantial harvest reductions in the flounder fishery to rebuild the southern flounder stock. These season adjustments are necessary to meet that goal.

#Fisheries Management#Commercial Fisheries#Anglers#Flounder
