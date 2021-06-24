State adjusts 2021 flounder season, with just 15 days in September for recreational anglers

We’ve all lost a fish from time to time. Some due to a smart fish biting the line or breaking it off around a structure. Also, there is the fish that throws the hook in the middle of the fight. Then there are the dumb things we do to lose the fish. You know those stories that never make it back to shore. So we asked a number of our Coastal Carolina Fisherman contributing anglers what they had seen as the “dumbest way to lose a fish.