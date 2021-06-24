Manthey- Kitted Porsche 911 GT2 RS NABS claimed production car Nurburgring record

The Porsche lineup has always been pretty good, but it seems that the German marque is aiming to make the most of what little time it may have left with internal combustion engines. While cars like the recently-revealed GT3 and the imminent GT3 RS have been a staple of the Porsche 911 range for some time, the 718 Cayman only got the GT treatment in 2015. But Porsche hasn't wasted much more time in working on a hardcore RS version. This has been no secret, and spy shots have revealed pretty much all of the new model, but what else do we know about it besides how it will look?