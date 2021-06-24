Cancel
Manthey- Kitted Porsche 911 GT2 RS NABS claimed production car Nurburgring record

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith regards to quick production vehicles, there’s no certification that has a remarkable same cachet as a speedy time around the Nürburgring. Better still if your vehicle can set the quickest lap, which gives a colossal brag to your advertising group to play with once you lock it down. Porsche reports that it has done exactly that with their 911 GT2 RS, lapping the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife in only 6:43.300 to secure the creation vehicle record.

Manthey Performance Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record

The special suspension kit will be a Porsche Tequipment accessory in Europe, with other markets potentially following. Porsche just broke yet another record on the Nurburgring’s challenging Nordschleife course, completing a lap in just 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat, using a 911 GT2 RS with a set of aerodynamic, suspension, and brake updates from the experts at Manthey Racing. Before you cry foul at Porsche taking credit, the Manthey Performance Kit is actually available to European customers through Porsche’s Tequipment accessory lineup.