Its "Summertime and the Livin is Easy This BABY BEAR BUNGALOW has been renovated for its next owners to enjoy whether cooking, playing, working or gardening. Its definitely RURAL yet only 15 minutes from TRAVELERS REST AND EASLEY SHOPPING. Check out the BRAND NEW kitchen with an abundance of NEW REAL WOOD soft close cabinets and dove-tailed drawers, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, glistening GRANITE countertops, ISLAND LUNCH BAR and LVT flooring. This new kitchen comes FULLY LOADED WITH A COMPLETE APPLIANCE PACKAGE including a BOSCH dishwasher. An OPEN FLOOR PLAN flowing from KITCHEN TO GREAT ROOM TO FLEX ROOM [living room, playroom, dining area, office, mediawhatever??!!] helps make this home LIVE LARGE. A BEAUTIFUL STONE FRONT PORCH welcomes family and friends at the front entrance. There is PLENTY OF PARKING ALONG A WINDING PAVED DRIVEWAY which extends from Wolf Creek Road to a CHARMING RED SIDE DOOR opening to a walk-in laundry conveniently located just off the kitchen and full bath. The MBR has WALL-TO-WALL DOUBLE CLOSETS. Extra storage is found outside in TWO LARGE 20X10 OUTBUILDINGS [conveyed as-is]. Filled with NATURAL LIGHT coming through TILT-IN THERMAL windows, this home has a HAPPY FEEL. ARCHITECTURAL ROOF has been newly installed by Sellers. SPECIAL USDA HOUSING may apply due to location. RENTAL OPPORTUNITIES for investors may be up to $1000 per month. Its "Summertime and the Livin is Easy.