Shop Local, Eat Local and Read Local

Looking for easy, low-cost ways to improve your quality of living right now? You should be able to look no further than down the street to start. Crawfordsville, luckily, does offer two locations to get locally grown produce and locally raised and fed meat. One of them being the Four Seasons Local Market on Main Street and the other, the Crawfordsville Farmers Market, being almost directly perpendicular on Pike Street. Though it is great that the town offers more than one local farmer’s market, the range of people who may visit and use the market on a regular basis would likely grow if the two markets were spread out more, so that each could reach a side of town that may be on the outskirts. Many other communities are starting to offer a more continuous option of healthy choices across the area. Whether that be street vendors, markets, pop up shops, delivery services, etc. All these methods are intended to increase the access and availability of the abundance of nutrients offered in locally produced foods.