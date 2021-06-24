Cancel
Shop Local, Eat Local and Read Local

Times Daily
 5 days ago

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, there’s a sense of relief and optimism that things will return to normal. Long-awaited family gatherings, birthday parties and graduation ceremonies are finally happening in person. Sporting events have fans in the stands, airports are busy, and we all are in the process of reclaiming those elements of life we’ve missed the past year.

Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Live local, love local, buy local

Because the Greater Flag Chamber believes that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable, we ask you to play your part and please remember to buy local!. The most prosperous and inviting places across our great land are those with many small, locally-owned businesses that give their...
Aberdeen, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Restaurant Bingo offers prizes for eating local

ABERDEEN – Through June 30, people can vie for prizes while supporting local restaurants through the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s Restaurant Bingo. Introduced in 2019, the game gives diners the option to get stickers on their playing cards by eating at local restaurants in order to get Bingos, which lead to prizes.
Anna Maria, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Local Students Dive into Reading to Prevent 'Summer Slide'

Florida Power and Light (FPL) has teamed up with Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s "Dive Into Reading" program to help hundreds of local students prevent the “Summer Slide.” The annual literacy program, which kicked off earlier this month, works with students from local Title I schools to increase children’s literacy levels during summer break while enjoying a hot breakfast. FPL helped fund more than 2,500 books to be distributed to more than 550 rising second- and third-grade students from all 15 Title I schools in Manatee and Desoto counties.
Shoppingwfft.com

Shop Waynedale passport, scavenger hunt encourages shopping local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The pandemic put Bobick’s Golf in the rough last year. “We were closed about two months,” owner John Rang said. “But it was our biggest two months of the season so to speak. So it was a little nerve-wracking during that time”. FOLLOW US ON...
Lifestylethereminder.com

Local potter, coffee shop collaborate on unique wares

WESTERN MASS. – During her senior year at California State University – Northridge, Ashley Ripolone, a local potter, was working to complete her elective requirements. After taking an intro to clay class, it didn’t take long before realizing she had a new interest. In 2015, Ripolone graduated and decided to...
Bicyclescbs19news

National bike shortage affecting local bike shops

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Blue Ridge Cyclery owner Shawn Tevendale says when parts of the world shut down due to stay-at-home orders, many people turned to outdoor exercises like cycling, causing a national bike shortage. "The bike shortage has been going on since last summer, where we thought...
Los Gatos, CAindependentnews.com

Shop Locale Aims to Bolster Spending at Local Businesses

Do you have a hankering for 36-hour fermented sourdough levain and exquisite pastries from the famed Manresa Bread bakery in Los Gatos? Perhaps the best cheeses from Marin, fresh produce from Santa Cruz farms, cookies from Pacific Cookie Company and prepared food from an assortment of Peninsula eateries? All this and more can be delivered straight to your door by Shop Locale, a unique gourmet curation service that lets you choose the foods you want from their extensive online selection for a flat fee of $5. And there’s no minimum purchase.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Kendallville Chamber receives $125K Shop Local grant

KENDALLVILLE — Shopping local keeps money in the community and Kendallville recently received a big grant that will help promote its local businesses. The Shop Local Network, based out of LaPorte, Indiana, provided the in-kind grant, which can be used to create promotional videos for businesses who want to take part.
Channel 3000

Local coffee shop makes ends meet with art

MADISON, Wis. — The pandemic claimed many small businesses, but one local coffee shop owner was able to emerge victorious. Patrick Downey has owned The Victory coffee shop on Madison’s East side since 2011. The cafe had been seeing steady revenue until the pandemic hit, and almost took The Victory with it.
Mountain Village, COThe Daily Planet

‘Local made, local grown and local loved’

Lupine and fireweed flora begin to fill in viridescent trails, lunch chatter of Telluride’s live music scene drifts into the ears of passerbys, maskless smiles glimmer under the warm sun, and vendors of Mountain Village’s 11th annual Market on the Plaza dance with their first customers of the season. The...
Horseheads, NYNewsChannel 36

Local art shop holds paint in the park event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)- Dynamic Ceramics Plus is a paint your own pottery arts and crafts studio in Horseheads. The owner Becky Egan wanted to bring the studio to people so she decided to host a paint event in Eldridge Park. They offer a selection of ceramic pieces you can choose...
Powell, OHcolumbusonthecheap.com

Shop local at the Summer Powell Street Market

Enjoy a walk around downtown Powell on Saturday, June 26, 2021 for the summer season Powell Street Market. There will be over 65 unique and eclectic collection of vendors lining the streets of Downtown Powell with antiques, hand-made arts & crafts, food items, and specialty products from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Enjoy gourmet eats, support a local cause

It’s not too late to enjoy a fun outing and support a good cause at the same time. Be Love Farm and Vaca Valley Grange are hosting a Wine and Cheese Evening from 7-9 p.m. Thursday to support the growth of Vaca Valley Grange. The event, held at Be Love...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Enjoy the benefits of eating locally-grown foods

Looking for easy, low-cost ways to improve your quality of living right now? You should be able to look no further than down the street to start. Crawfordsville, luckily, does offer two locations to get locally grown produce and locally raised and fed meat. One of them being the Four Seasons Local Market on Main Street and the other, the Crawfordsville Farmers Market, being almost directly perpendicular on Pike Street. Though it is great that the town offers more than one local farmer’s market, the range of people who may visit and use the market on a regular basis would likely grow if the two markets were spread out more, so that each could reach a side of town that may be on the outskirts. Many other communities are starting to offer a more continuous option of healthy choices across the area. Whether that be street vendors, markets, pop up shops, delivery services, etc. All these methods are intended to increase the access and availability of the abundance of nutrients offered in locally produced foods.
Marin County, CAmarinmommies.com

Celebrate the 4th of July! Eat, Drink and Shop Local Summer BBQ

Sit back and enjoy delicious BBQ all while celebrating America. Enjoy shopping while supporting a local establishment — Cedars. This non-profit organization, the oldest and largest organization of its kind in Marin County (over 100 years), supports individuals with developmental disabilities. They will be demonstrating weaving and felting, selling art, textiles, crafts and jewelry. Purchases at the event will directly benefit these artists.
Agricultureplymouthpubliclibrary.org

Feasting from our Local Farms: The Benefits of Eating Locally

The modern movement of eating locally grown and raised seasonal fare has its roots deeply planted in our historic kitchens. Chef Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast explores our modern journey back to the local farm with a discussion about the benefits of buying locally and eating within the season. Enjoy a slide presentation followed by a cooking demonstration of 2 seasonal recipes. Farm fresh ingredients never tasted so good!
Nashville, TNWSMV

Local coffee shop forgives teens for vandalizing fence

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville coffee shop is spreading kindness and forgiveness after the fence was vandalized. The owners want to give the teens involved a second chance. A group of teens spray-painted graffiti on the fence outside of Caliber Coffee late Friday night. “You can see a group...