Colorado Edition: Finding The Right Focus
Today on Colorado Edition: We explore why health experts have been sounding the alarm over the state of children’s mental health, even as the recovery from the pandemic continues. We hear from Grand Junction residents about whether the Bureau of Land Management headquarters should remain in Colorado or shift back to D.C. We’ll get an update on summer construction along I-25 in Northern Colorado. And, we discuss a new body image disorder borne out of the pandemic surge in video conference calls.www.kunc.org