'Kids Count' ranks Kentucky 37th in overall child well-being

In the latest edition of the “Kids Count Data Book,” Kentucky ranks 37th in the nation in overall child well-being.

“Kids Count” is a project of the Annie E. Casey Foundation and a premier source of data on children and families. Each year, the Foundation produces a comprehensive report that assesses child well-being in the United States.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation works to creates a brighter future for the nation’s children by developing solutions to strengthen families, build paths to economic opportunity and transform struggling communities into safer and healthier places to live, work and grow.

Data in the “2021 Kids Count Data Book” was collected between March, 2020 to March, 2021.

The book measures data among states across four domains — economic well-being, education, health and family and community context — to determine overall child well-being for each state.

Kentucky ranks 37th in overall child well-being, 40th in economic well-being, 30th in education, 35th in health and 43rd in family and community context.

According to the Kentucky Youth Advocates, while Kentucky was making measurable progress prior to the pandemic, child and family well-being overall has been jeopardized by COVID-19.

“Though the commonwealth made progress on a number of indicators of child well-being between 2010 and 2019, rankings show we are not making progress as quickly as other states — and that progress is in jeopardy unless federal and state policymakers act boldly to sustain the beginnings of pandemic recovery efforts,” said Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.

Additionally, Brooks said the pandemic has also had disproportionate impacts on families of color.

“At all times, but particularly during a crisis, every child needs food, health care and safe and stable housing,” said Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, in the data book. “Millions of households with children already lacked these necessities before the pandemic, and this economic and public health catastrophe brought millions more face-to-face with challenges ranging from lost health insurance and bare pantries to the threat of homelessness due to eviction or foreclosure.”

According to the data book, 22% of Kentucky children in 2019 lived in households with an income below the federal poverty line.

It also said 20% of adults with children in Kentucky had little confidence in being able to pay their rent or mortgage payments. The highest rates of this insecurity were experiences by Black families at 40% and Latino families at 30%.

The overall rate decreased to 15% by March 2021, however, suggesting some recovery from the pandemic.

According to the data, 15% of Kentucky households also reported sometimes or often not having enough food in 2020, which affected Black families at a rate of 36%. The percentage of overall families decreased slightly to 13% by March 2021.

“The commonwealth can and will bounce back from the ripple effects of the pandemic, and a key component of that is ensuring kids and families have the resources to meet basic needs and overcome daily challenges,” Brooks said.

