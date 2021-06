(St. Paul, MN) -- The state Department of Employment and Economic Development is reporting that Minnesota gained jobs in May for the fifth straight month. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the unemployment rate dropped from four-point-one percent in April to four percent last month. Grove says, "we see from these numbers Minnesotans are getting back to work. Our unemployment rate is dropping for the right reasons. And there is a lot of opportunity in the Minnesota economy as we come out of this pandemic and move into the next chapter of our state's growth." Minnesota added 14-thousand-800 private sector jobs in May.