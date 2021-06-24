Cancel
Jury Finds Suspect in Killing of 6-Year-Old Ariana Romeo Not Guilty of Murder

By Allison Quinn
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 24-year-old New Mexico man who was accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old girl in 2018 was found not guilty of murder on Wednesday, the Albuquerque Journal reports. Leland Hust reportedly broke down and cried in the courtroom as the jury’s decision was read following three days of deliberation. While Hust was acquitted of the first-degree murder charge in the death of Ariana Jade Romeo—who was found strangled to death in her bed by her mother in October 2018—the jury was deadlocked on child abuse and criminal sexual penetration charges. Hust, who was living in the same home as Romeo and her mother at the time of the murder, will remain in custody as prosecutors prepare to seek a new trial on the two deadlocked charges. Deputy District Attorney Jessica Martinez said they would “do a better job next time.”

