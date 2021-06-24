Cancel
Sam Houston Race Park Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

10th-$27,000, , 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.830. Dash Master Angel128721-hd1-hd1-¾V. Urieta, Jr.21.0010.205.209.50. The Dancing Pop Pop126913-½2-1½2-2C. Aguilar5.804.003.90. Emmas Pop N Flash125866-hd4-hd3-½L. Vivanco3.803.20. Lethal Reign Corona125244-hd3-hd4-1H. Vital48.50. Sol Smokin Stray Cat1301059-hd8-½5-½N. Suarez3.50. Dm Dashing Bella125585-hd7-hd6-hdF. Giles23.60. High Flying Val125497-hd6-hd7-nkN. Villatoro4.00.

Racing Insights, 23rd June 2021

A good day at Brighton for us with the 1-2-3 in the right order giving us a 6/1 winner, a 26/1 forecast/exacta and a 121/1 trifecta. I expected it to be tight and first pick Little Boy Blue only beat Mamillius by a neck. Sadly, as expected, Latent Heat played up in the stalls, reared up and unseated poor Ray Dawson.
Top Prospect Games: Statistical Leaderboards

The Alabama Top Prospect Games event was held this Wednesday, June 23rd, at beautiful Choccolocco Park in Oxford. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2024. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. The talent on hand was very impressive from both a positional player standpoint and the number of quality arms that took the mound in gameplay.