Sam Houston Race Park Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

The Alabama Top Prospect Games event was held this Wednesday, June 23rd, at beautiful Choccolocco Park in Oxford. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2024. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. The talent on hand was very impressive from both a positional player standpoint and the number of quality arms that took the mound in gameplay.