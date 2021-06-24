Cancel
Bank of England May Not Join the Tightening Club Yet

Cover picture for the articleExpectations for a rate hike surged in the UK following the Fed’s surprising hawkish turn. Nevertheless, the Bank of England (BoE) will probably signal that some patience is still required when it announces its policy decision on Thursday at 11:00 GMT, likely leaving the pound unable to recoup its recent losses against the dollar.

BusinessFXStreet.com

BoE: First rate hike seen in mid-2023 – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviews the latest BoE event. “At its June meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate.”. “The BOE also added that global price pressures have picked up further, but suggested that financial market measures of...
Worldpoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Higher Before BoE Economist Speech

The GBPEUR exchange rate was higher by 0.25% on Monday as the pair awaits German inflation data on Tuesday. Before that there is a speech by the outgoing Chief Economist at the Bank of England, Andy Haldane. Previous comments from the MPC member were very bullish about the threat of inflation in the UK and it will be interesting to see what he says today.
Personal Financefinextra.com

The Bank of England needs to stop talking about cash in circulation

Last Wednesday the new polymer £50 banknote, featuring Alan Turing, entered circulation, representing the final phase of UK currency modernisation, a project that started in 2015 with the polymer £5, followed by the 12-sided £1 coin (2016), the polymer £10 (2017) and polymer £20 (2020). With Scottish and Northern Irish note issuers also modernising the majority of their banknotes, it has been an exceptionally busy time for the cash and retail industry.
Businesskitco.com

Sterling rises as UK government says on track to lift COVID restrictions

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Monday after Britain's new health minister, Sajid Javid, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they want all COVID-19 restrictions lifted as soon as possible. Johnson said on Monday that Britain was on course to be able to lift most remaining COVID-19...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

New York Fed president says crypto poses challenging questions for central banks

John Williams responded to a presentation from Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, about the potential for issuing central bank digital currencies. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams believes the emergence of cryptocurrencies poses a significant challenge to existing regulations,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, Meets July 14. Once again the June 01 RBA meeting was uneventful. No rate hikes expected until actual inflation is within the 2-3% range and supportive monetary conditions (low rates etc) are to be maintained in order to support a return to full employment and for inflation to be consistent with this target. The labour market is not expected to be tight enough to spur higher age growth (and therefore inflation with it) until 2024. So, on hold with rates until 2024 is the mantra. The RBA noted that significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus remain, but as more people get vaccinated this risk should fade. The RBA still sees inflation in underlying terms remaining low and underneath the central bank targets. The economic recovery is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue. The Bank’s central scenario is for GDP growth by 4.75% and 3.5% over 2022. Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected with unemployment expected to drop to around 5% by the end of this year.
Economyfinancemagnates.com

BBVA Executive Warns ECB Should Take a Pragmatic Approach on Digital Euro

An executive from BBVA, a leading Spanish financial services firm, discussed the topic of a digital euro, stating that the European Central Bank (ECB) should rely on public-private cooperation, “leveraging the strength of all players” to develop it. During the European Banking Federation seminar, Pablo Urbiola from BBVA’s Digital Regulation team stated that the central bank should follow a cautious and pragmatic approach regarding a digital euro.
BusinessThe Daily Star

ECB should retain flexibility of emergency stimulus scheme

The European Central Bank should retain the exceptional flexibility of its emergency bond buys after the current crisis, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday, setting the stage for potential conflict with more conservative policymakers. Facing an unprecedented crisis, the ECB agreed on flexible rules for its 1.85 trillion...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK consumers start to borrow again - Bank of England data

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British consumer borrowing rose in May for the first time since August last year, according to Bank of England data which showed the economy gathering speed as coronavirus restrictions were lifted last month. Unsecured lending to consumers rose by a net 280 million pounds ($387.66...
Real Estatemortgageintroducer.com

Bank of England: Net mortgage borrowing surged in May

Net mortgage borrowing increased to £6.6bn in May up from £3.0bn in April, the Bank of England Money and Credit statistics for May 2021 have revealed. However, it remained below the record £11.4bn in March this year. Mortgage approvals for house purchase were 87,500 in May, up slightly from 86,900...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britons resume borrowing, rush to buy homes as economy reopens

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British consumers have resumed borrowing and house prices have jumped by the most in more than 16 years, surging by an annual 13.4%, according to data that showed the economy bouncing back from its pandemic slump. Britain has reported one of the world's highest COVID-19...
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: U.S. NFPs, EZ CPIs And Central Bank Speakers

There is no central bank meeting scheduled for this week, but we will get to hear from several ECB and Fed policymakers, from whom we may get more hints and clues as to how they intend to move forward in terms of monetary policy. As for the data, Eurozone’s CPIs...
Currenciesmoneyweek.com

The central bank race for digital currencies is hotting up

Central bankers don’t really like cryptocurrencies. We’re seeing more and more national authorities and regulators muttering about crackdowns. Last month, China effectively banned crypto “mining” in the country, which up until now was a major “producer” of digital coins. The papers are also full of the UK regulator, the Financial...
BusinessPosted by
WSB Radio

Bank of England warns of rising inflation, but rates held

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday even though it warned that inflation pressures are rising as the British economy bounces back following the lifting of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In a prepared statement accompanying its...
BusinessBBC

Bank of England shrugs off inflation fears

The Bank of England has shrugged off concerns over a pick-up in inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Consumer price inflation hit a two-year high of 2.1% in the year to May, exceeding the Bank's 2% target. In its latest statement, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bank Of England Sees Inflation Exceeding 3% Temporarily

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England expects inflation to exceed 3 percent temporarily, and to fall back once the impact of rising commodity prices prove transitory. At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday, policymakers repeated their forward guidance and kept the policy unchanged, as widely expected. The MPC said...
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate; QE

The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Andrew Bailey unanimously decided to hold the benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England loses a bulwark against groupthink

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andy Haldane will leave a big hole. The Bank of England’s outgoing chief economist was alone in voting to reduce the total target amount of government bond purchases at his valedictory policy meeting, minutes showed on Thursday. It will take time to know if he was prescient, given uncertainty about how long global price pressures will last and whether workers who became temporarily inactive during the pandemic will resume job searches. But whether he proves right or not, he was useful in inoculating against groupthink.