Britney Spears pleads for conservatorship to end

Amidst speculation that Andra Day is the latest woman romantically linked to Brad Pitt, the Golden Globe winner finally revealed if she and Brad are an item – or not!. If any stans are hoping for “Brandra” – the portmanteau/couples name one might create for the rumored Andra Day and Brad Pitt romance – here’s some bad news: it’s not happening. At least, that’s what Andra, 36, said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards. When asked for her thoughts on the rumor that she and Brad, 57, are dating, she didn’t hold back. “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’ “