Britney Spears pleads for conservatorship to end

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears has her day in court, testifies she is "traumatized" by her father's conservatorship. (CNN, JIVE RECORDS, SKETCHES BY BILL ROBLES, GETTY IMAGES, HOLLYWOOD.TV, KABC, AP IMAGES, KCAL, KCBS, PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT AND CASINO via CNN Wire)

I deserve to have a life, Britney Spears tells judge

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her conservatorship and said the court-ordered legal arrangement controlling her life is “doing me way more harm than good”. The pop superstar’s finances and personal affairs have been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.
Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence

A person responsible for the repair and preservation of works of art, buildings, or other things of cultural or environmental interest. Britney Spears. We have heard her name countless times over the years in regard to her career, however, more recently regarding her conservatorship. A conservatorship is a legal arrangement that gives a court-appointed individual, known as the conservator, the power to handle the financial and/or personal affairs of another adult who has been deemed incapacitated.
Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

Britney Spears' emotional testimony has more people than ever shouting "Free Britney" -- and Derek Chauvin's going away for a long time, but long enough? So, we gotta ask ...
Andra Day Breaks Silence on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: ‘He’s Great’

Amidst speculation that Andra Day is the latest woman romantically linked to Brad Pitt, the Golden Globe winner finally revealed if she and Brad are an item – or not!. If any stans are hoping for “Brandra” – the portmanteau/couples name one might create for the rumored Andra Day and Brad Pitt romance – here’s some bad news: it’s not happening. At least, that’s what Andra, 36, said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards. When asked for her thoughts on the rumor that she and Brad, 57, are dating, she didn’t hold back. “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’ “
Drake Bell Celebrates 35th Birthday At Disneyland After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment — Photos

Keeping up appearances? Drake Bell appeared every inch a doting dude during a day at The Happiest Place on Earth — despite pleading guilty to child endangerment. The Drake & Josh alum — who was seemingly rocking a wedding band — celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, June 27, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with an unidentified woman and a baby.