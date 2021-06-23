William E. “Willie” Renshaw, Jr., (86), of Hopkinsville, KY peacefully died of natural causes at his home on June 22nd at 12:42 PM. He spent most of his working career at the Kentucky New Era as Director of Advertising and Marketing. Willie was a founding member of Milbrooke Christian Church, a member of the local Masonic Lodge, and 50-year member of the Kiwanis Club where he has served president of the local chapter and governor of the State of Kentucky Kiwanis Club. He has the Legion of Honor from the Kiwanis Club and a certificate of recognition for Outstanding Leadership and Contributions in the Warm the Children program. He also was a consistent volunteer for the Salvation Army. He was a beloved father, brother, and friend.