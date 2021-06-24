Fed Officials Shrugged by Markets, Focus Turns to BoE and US Data
The chorus of Fedspeaks overnight provided little inspirations to the markets. Some policy makers expected tapering in the coming months, followed by rate hike next year. Some remained more cautious on the outlook. That’s what we already know from the Fed’s dot plot already. Major US indexes closed mixed in tight range. Yen and Dollar stayed soft but selling slowed somewhat in Asian session. On the other hand, focus is now turning to Sterling first with BoE as the main event today. Dollar could also come back to life with a string of economic data featured today and tomorrow.www.actionforex.com