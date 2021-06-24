Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana Attorney General releases “Parents Bill of Rights”; Assistant Democratic Leader comments

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on June 23, 2021 by Press releases from Office of Indiana Attorney General and Indiana Senate Democrats. SOURCE: News release from Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita today released a Parents Bill of Rights, providing a roadmap for Hoosier parents and caregivers...

