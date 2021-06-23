Cancel
Stellar Lumens Continues To Build Utility in Hopes of a Rebound

By Alex Sirois
InvestorPlace
 12 days ago

My thesis is that Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD) is one of the DeFi projects which will emerge stronger following this most recent downturn. One indication that it may flourish is simply that even after crashing 57% over the last month, it remains up overall. Year-to-date XLM is up 135%. The number of accounts also increased by 11% between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. An appreciating price, coupled with a growing user base, suggest that XLM is headed in the right direction.

investorplace.com
