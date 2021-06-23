Cancel
Oklahoma State

OSDH: Garfield County dips back into 'yellow' risk level for COVID-19

By Kelci McKendrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, dipping the county back into the low, or “yellow,” risk level. According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, four of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 37, including Garfield County, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level; and 36 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

