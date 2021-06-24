Lycoming College students present findings on youth crime study

Abigail, Emily Tobias on dean’s list at Saint Mary’s NOTRE DAME, Indiana — Abigail and Emily Tobias of Wheatfield have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester: To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C. A Catholic, residential, women’s liberal arts institution in Notre Dame, Indiana, Saint Mary’s College offers more than 50 undergraduate academic programs for women as well as graduate degrees open to all. For more information, visit SaintMarys.edu. Trine U. students complete degrees ANGOLA, Ind. — Emma Face of DeMotte and Kyle Robinson of Hebron have completed requirements to earn their degrees from Trine University at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Fase majored in Exercise Science-Pre Physical Therapy, while Robinson was a Management major. Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.