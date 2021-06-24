Lycoming College students present findings on youth crime study

The African American community and Black students play an important role in higher education, and scholarships are out there to help ensure no one misses out on their college dream. From high school juniors to college grad students, many universities across the country offer diversity and minority financial aid opportunities to qualifying Black students. These range from financial aid for African American women, Black high school students, African American men and full-ride scholarships for African American students. There are many education grants in the United States from notable African American advancement organizations, like the NAACP, UNCF and the Congressional Black Caucus, Inc. This is in addition to the many scholarships from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), like U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris' alma mater, Howard University; sororities or fraternities, such as the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity; and foundations, such as the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship from the University of Louisville. Honor your heritage and academic achievement with the opportunity to use your education to make a difference. Who knows, YOU could be the next person the world is celebrating! Apply for the following African American financial aid opportunities today; get the support you need to help you pay for school.