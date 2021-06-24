Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Lycoming College students present findings on youth crime study

Milton Daily Standard
 5 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT — Youth crime in Williamsport is not on the rise, according to Lycoming College criminal justice students from the spring semester’s “Crime Prevention and Policy” course. Recent instances of gun violence in the city, however, inspired students to look closely at current trends of criminal activity and offer solutions to the issues that led to these instances of youth crime.

Williamsport, PA
