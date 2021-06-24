Cancel
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon municipal court

By treynolds@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Joseph Brown, 51, Detroit, Mich., was arraigned on four charges: theft, pre-trial held, found guilty, Brown ordered to pay $4.80 restitution to Wild Bill Tobacco by June 30, plus $250 fine and court costs, 180 days jail (163 suspended with conditions: no theft violations for two years, credit for 17 days); OVI, pre-trial held, found guilty, ordered to pay $750 fine plus court costs, 180 days jail (160 suspended, credit for 17 served with conditions: no violations of OVI for two years, defendant shall report to CCNO on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. to serve three days, operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2021-June 15, 2022.; two final charges dismissed: penalty failure to appear and open container.

